Lula wants to use Globo’s debate audience to win in the 1st round, says journalist

Throughout Tuesday (20), political commentators on TV reported that Lula should miss Saturday’s debate (24), promoted by Terra in partnership with SBT, CNN Brasil, Nova Brasil FM, Estadão/Eldorado and Veja.

To watch, just access Terra. In addition to the live broadcast, starting at 6:15 pm, reporters will bring behind-the-scenes information, exclusive interviews and analysis straight from the studios.

At GloboNews, Natuza Nery said that she had found out with aides to the PT candidate that he decided to prioritize the debate on Globo, on Thursday (29), the last one before the 1st round.

Will use the next few days to prepare. The journalist also reported that the former president’s team expects him to perform better than the debate on the Band, when he was overshadowed by Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet and avoided direct confrontation with Jair Bolsonaro.

Natuza stated that Lula’s strategy will be to use Globo’s high ratings to try to attract a ‘useful vote’ and discourage abstention in order to win the election on October 2nd.

In 2018, the debate on the Rio station averaged 22 points on Ibope. With the update of the number of viewers made by Kantar Ibope, this index would represent today 4.5 million people in front of the TV in Greater São Paulo alone.

Yesterday, at the same ‘Central das Eleições’, Eliane Cantanhêde reproduced a comment heard from Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign: there would be “media alarmism” due to the polls of voting intentions.

Reporter Nilson Klava said that the president seeking re-election will go to the last debates betting on antipetismo and will seek to attract voters from the state of São Paulo, the largest electoral college in the country.







Natuza Nery commands the daily editions of ‘Central das Eleições’ at GloboNews Photograph:

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!