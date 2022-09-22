Lula wins support from celebrities in video ‘turns a vote’; watch the video – Politics

The election campaign remains hot among artists. Many people have already declared who their vote at the polls goes to (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION)

Music and drama stars appear on video for a social media campaign that calls on people to substitute their vote for Jair Bolsonaro and transfer it to Lula in the October 2 presidential election.

With a chorus that says “turns into votes, turns into turns,” the artists change a handgun sign, a reference to Bolsonaro, to an “L” for Lula. In the lyrics there is a passage that says that each vote is turned to “resistance and hope”. “Look to the future, take a pencil and take the kid’s gun,” says another part.

Singers Caetano Veloso, Gal Costa, Arnaldo Antunes and Mart’nlia and actors Alinne Moraes, Cludia Abreu, Zez Polessa and Bruno Garcia are some of the celebrities that can be seen on the viral.

A group of artists with actors Bruno Gagliasso and Wagner Moura, in addition to singers Lenine and Zlia Duncan, had already met to produce a song against the candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, for reelection. The clip, called “Hymn to the Inominvel”, was released on YouTube on Saturday (17).

The composition by Carlos Renn, and the melody by Chico Brown and Pedro Lus. The montage has 13 minutes and was recorded between July and August in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The election campaign remains hot among artists. Many people have already declared who their vote at the polls goes to. In Lula’s favor are names like Juliette, Bianca Andrade and former player Ra.

On behalf of Bolsonaro are actor Malvino Salvador, who came out in defense of the reelection candidate by participating in the podcast “Cara a Tapa”, singers Zez di Camargo, Srgio Reis, Gusttavo Lima e Latino and actor Thiago Gagliasso.