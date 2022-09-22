Maju Coutinho reveals unusual reaction after boring situation in Spain







Photo: Instagram/Maju Coutinho/Disclosure

the presenter Maju Coutinho was treated poorly by a waiter in a restaurant in Spain and left a message of ”worst tortilla in the world” after having dinner. The journalist told the entire past situation with her husband with Fábio Porchat in the program Que História é Essa, Porchat?, broadcast on GNT.

“Guys, I went to Seville with my husband Agostinho, and he sold it to me, because he had already been to Spain, he had eaten the best tortilla in the world and I had to know this tortilla, I had to try it, I was already waiting to eat this blessed tortilla”, she began.

“Man, it started that the waiter served us very badly. He was already super gross, you ordered and he threw the menu, you returned and he pulled, asked for ice water and came without ice, and I was on vacation with that tortilla expectation,” she said.

In a good-natured tone, Maju also said that the tortilla ”wasn’t all that” and because of the poor service, he wrote on a napkin “La Peor tortilla del mundo” and left it on the table. But the journalist forgot a hat at the scene and her husband returned to the establishment to get it. So the waiter went to take satisfaction with him. The husband left without understanding and the presenter made everyone laugh in the audience and around the chat.

