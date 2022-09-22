Male contraceptive vaccine to be launched in 2023, says study

The first male contraceptive vaccine, which is also intended to block HIV transmission, should be made available to the world within the next 12 months. The prediction was made by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, responsible for the development of the substance.

Named “Risug” (Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Control), the injection is in the final stages of testing, with effects lasting up to 10 years without any hormonal manipulation.

The injection consists of a gel applied in the region of the vas deferens, a region of the male reproductive system responsible for taking sperm to the seminal fluid before ejaculation.

The substance has the function of “breaking” the tail of the sperm, making them unable to fertilize the eggs.

According to those responsible for the creation, the method can be reversed more easily than a vasectomy, since it is only necessary to apply a mixture of sodium bicarbonate with water to cancel the effect of the gel.

“The scientific prediction is that a male contraceptive pill takes between 30 and 50 years to become available. The Risug, however, is the male contraceptive closest to reaching the market”, said doctor Amanda Wilson, a specialist in public health for the University of Montfort, in an interview published by The Telegraph.

Wilson leads a survey that attempts to project men’s adherence to the injection when it becomes available to the public. She says that the innovation can help women with hormonal problems and cannot take the pill, but says that, in the face of preliminary research, men are reluctant to adhere to the product, preferring to have vasectomies.