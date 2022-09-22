Man destroys McDonald’s with an ax in New York; watch video

A 31-year-old man was arrested after destroying a McDonald’s with an axe, in New York, in the United States. The episode took place last Saturday (18). Identified as Michael Palacios, the American took the tool from a backpack and smashed tables and windows in the restaurant.

The action was recorded on video and posted on social media. The images, shared on Twitter, show Palacios arguing with customers of the fast food chain. He pushes people away and then punches one of them.

A group of three customers then react and start punching Palacios, who stands still. After being driven away, he opens his backpack, pulls out the axe, and begins to destroy the establishment. The aggressor also uses the object to threaten others involved in the fight.

In a statement sent to the US news magazine Newsweek, the New York Police Department claimed that the arrest was made on charges of criminal damages, threat and criminal possession of a weapon. According to the agency, police arrived at the scene around 2:30 in the morning.

A police spokesperson claimed that “the suspect caused material damage to the establishment. And he was taken into custody by the responding officers.” In a statement, the representative further stated that “an additional knife was recovered from his backpack and that the victims did not report any injuries.”