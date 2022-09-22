Manduca ends Candoca’s patience in Mar do Sertão

Always willing to act calmly, even when she’s furious, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will completely lose patience in the next chapters of Sertão Seaand the reason will be the absurd state of confusion in the mind of manduca (Enzo Diniz), who is perplexed by so much cross-information and discussions related to his paternity. Soon, he runs away again and makes his mother angry!

Despite not being something new, the boy’s second impulsive escape will be enough to leave the protagonist of the serial completely agonized, after all she has been through the situation recently and doesn’t even want it for her enemies. Even so, it won’t be this time that the public will see the character of Isadora Cruz letting out a scream on Globo’s screen.

Candoca will stipulate rules for Zé Paulino in Mar do Sertão. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Furious, she goes in search of Manduca with the help of José and Tertulinho around the lands of Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu), the place that sheltered the boy before his sudden departure.

Unlike the first occasion, in which Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) met Manduca on the road, who will come face to face with him this time will be Maruan (Pedro Lamin), who will try to convince him to return to his grandfather’s house and manage to end the Candoca’s concern.

She, however, will sit next to Manduca for a serious conversation, making it very clear that he needs to accept the current situation, whatever the cost. Obviously, discovering the boy’s discovery could leave any other child confused, so it will take a while for him to readapt his life to the new reality.