Manoel Soares finally speaks the truth about the fight with Patrícia Poeta at Globo

Globo presenter Manoel Soares spoke for the first time about rumors that he and Patrícia Poeta do not get along well off the air. From the first day, the relationship, considered terrible, becomes news almost every week.

Despite the program having a good audience, the controversies end up getting in the way of the commercial issue, since the sponsors want to avoid associating their brands with Patrícia Poeta.

For the first time, Manoel Soares finally decided to talk about the fights with Poeta: “Brazil has so many emergencies to be dealt with that it would be a lack of journalistic responsibility if we were to waste time paying attention to pseudo-arrugas that exist”.

He continued to try to dodge the subject, but it is worth mentioning that at no time did he deny it, despite saying that they have similarities in ideas with his colleague: “Obviously, both Patricia and I have worldviews that connect, otherwise we would not be working in the same program”.

Finally, Soares clarified that despite being a strong name, he wants to talk about a lot of subjects and not restrict himself to racism:

“The last thing I want is to have to talk to people just about race. I like to talk about music, beauty, fashion, but I can’t talk about it while a policeman who steps on a woman’s neck, in a recorded scene, is acquitted”.