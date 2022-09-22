Manu Gavassi regrets absence among the 2022 Latin Grammy nominees | celebrities



Manu Gavassi – Reproduction/Instagram

Manu Gavassi Reproduction / Instagram

Published 09/21/2022 17:21

Rio – Manu Gavassi vented on Instagram after “Gracinha”, the fourth album of his career and which was released in November 2021, was not nominated in any Latin Grammy category. The list of competitors was released last Tuesday (20) and the 29-year-old singer took the opportunity to thank her followers for their support.

“I didn’t want to let this moment go unnoticed because for me it didn’t. I took the time now to read your messages. I’m here seeing everything, reading every word, feeding myself on the energy of this beautiful dream that is CUTE through the eyes of you, who understood the greatness. One movie, two albums, months and months, energy and heart invested. Today was not an easy day for my thinking and dreaming little head. But then I remember that my entire career wasn’t either, it’s a succession of trials and I learned to understand this and use fuel to produce more and more art with purpose and light. Art that makes sense and that inspires strength, sensitivity and creativity. And a dash of humor, courtesy of the house”, he said.

The artist highlighted the importance of this work in her artistic trajectory and raised a hypothesis for the album not to compete for the Grammy. “Maybe it’s a project really ahead of its time, of what is expected and what is consumed. But it turned me into the artist I am today. Sometimes invisible but (almost) always innovative. I love you. I love who GRACINHA has made me and still will make me. Thank you for being here with me on each new journey.”