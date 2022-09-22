Marcos Oliveira makes a raffle to pay expenses and is humiliated on the web: ‘How it hurts’

Marcos Oliveira the eternal Beiçola of the series The big familydisplayed by TV Globo made a rant in the Instagram after receiving criticism for holding a raffle for a cell phone he won from a friend, which will be used to pay personal and medical expenses while he is unemployed. The 66-year-old actor said last Sunday, the 18th, that he was humiliated by netizens and highlighted that he only made the raffle because he needed money.

“I honestly don’t know why people have been talking so badly about the raffle, the brand of the phone, judging and saying so many things to make me sad and down. I got Felipe Peres’ phone to sell, just so I wouldn’t just be asking and asking. Until then, this is no shame, but anyway… If you can’t give R$50, you can give R$20. The important thing is that you participate”, he wrote.

“Guys, I ask you to stop talking or making fun of my pain. Only I know what I’m going through. It’s very painful to see certain types of comments. I hope no one in your family goes through this, this fistula I have. How it hurts. I, Marcos Oliveira, really want to go back to work. The journey is long, but the cure exists and is already in process!”, added the artist.

The publication received several affectionate comments from friends, fans and followers of the actor. Among them, the actress Gutta Stresser , co-star of Marcos in the comedy. “Darling, you deserve all the respect and love, acceptance in your pain and a lot of gratitude for having already given everyone so much joy and satisfaction with your work,” she said.

“May God bless you and help you get through this difficult phase in your life,” wrote one follower. “Don’t mind the mean comments. You are special!”, said another. “God help you get 100% better soon so you can get back to work. Your will is so great that it’s stamped on your face. Salud peace!”, amended another follower.

This Wednesday, the 21st, Marcos Oliveira returned to the same social network and published a video to talk about his state of health and thank the affection. Two months ago, the actor underwent surgery on his urethral fistula and is undergoing treatment.

Continues after advertising

Two months ago, the actor underwent surgery on his urethral fistula and is undergoing treatment. Photograph: @marcosoliveiraator / Instagram

“Hey guys! Once again I’m here, coming back more and more, because now I’m much better, there are three more weeks to take the catheter out of the bladder, and let’s go back to the battle, we’re in the battle. I’m asking people for help… If you can, buy my raffle, from a cell phone. He will compete on October 21st”, he began.

“I’m very happy because I’m recovering and soon I’ll be back to work. Need to work, I want to work I want to get out of this situation… Only in February I will operate again to put the colostomy (externalization in the abdomen of a part of the large intestine, the colon, for the elimination of feces/gas) and I will be fine, brand new for us to come back to do funny things,” he said.