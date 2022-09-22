Maringaense develops technique to find special stickers from the World Cup album

The businessman from Maringa Italo Bellodi Junior, 26, developed a technique to find the special stickers of the World Cup album. Photo: Personal archive.

Luck? The businessman from Maringa Italo Bellodi Junior, 26 years old, guarantees that it is not. What makes him have a current collection of 230 special 2022 World Cup Album stickers is technique and strategy – See below a video in which he gives an explanation on the subject. in your profile at Instagram, Youtube and TikTok he also talks about his method.

In Brazil, the rare figurines, called extras, are divided between Rookie (newbies) and Legend (veterans). Special seals are being distributed in burgundy, bronze, silver and gold versions, with the latter being the rarest. In total, there are 80 special stickers, and the price of each pack, with five units, is R$ 4. The special stickers have been sold for up to R$ 9 thousand.

Italo from Maringa started collecting stickers for the 2022 World Cup Album three weeks ago and it is the first time in his life that he has collected an album. Of the 230 special stickers that he has already gathered, 154 are repeated, that is, of the 80, he already has 76. it says.

“I went to complete my album earlier this week, because my focus was only on the legendary ones, after I acquired many repeated stickers that came in the award-winning packages, I took a day just to make changes and complete my own album”, he says.

He explains that many people use the scale method to find the special stickers. The method considers a package without a premium weighing 3.6g and a package with a premium weighing 4.2g. “The award-winning packages, instead of 5 stickers, come 6, that’s why their name is Extra Stickers, as one more sticker comes, they are heavier than a package with 5 stickers, so they weigh on the scale to get the packages that come one more figure. But in all trades the scale tactic has been practically abolished, and my technique works without using the scale as I explained in the video.”

“I made my own technique to find the winners without using any instrument, just with my hands. On the second day that the figurines started to be sold I without any pretensions bought 5 little packages and before opening them I started to analyze them then I discovered that one of the little packages was outside the rule and when I opened I got my first Extra, a Golden Messi , it was a path of no return, I started to run all the shops in search of the winning ones that I could easily distinguish!”.

plans

He says that until today he has not sold any figurine, he has only given it to some children who had the dream of having at least one of the collection. “I just recovered my investment by selling the regular repeated stickers for 80 cents each, thus recovering the amount I paid for the packages, that is, all my Extras were practically free. In the future I intend to sell the complete collection to more assiduous collectors, as my collection is extremely well cared for and in perfect condition, because when I take it out of the package I already put protection on them”.

Watch the video in which the Maringaense teaches his technique