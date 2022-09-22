Marjorie Estiano leaves Globo after 18 years and lands a job with a competitor

Marjorie Estiano became one of the greatest actresses of her generation and, for more than 18 years, she was very successful on the small screen of Globe. The famous, however, is no longer part of the fixed staff of the carioca station. She chose to terminate her contract with the channel.

Who confirmed the information was the actress herself, who sent, through her press office, a note to the Splash portal, from UOL. “Actress Marjorie Estiano’s contract with TV Globo expires at the end of this month“, it says.

“She preferred not to renew it on a long-term basis because she already has other projects in mind.so it was agreed with the broadcaster that from now on it will only work with contracts for the right work”, he explained.

Marjorie Estiano has new work on the way

According to information released by columnist Patrícia Kogut, Marjorie Estiano already has a new job in mind. According to the publication, the artist will star in a series for streaming.

In the project in question, she will play the socialite Ângela Diniz, who was murdered by her then-boyfriend, Doca Street. The case gave rise to the Praia dos Ossos podcast, which was very successful recently.

It is worth remembering that Estiano was at Globo for almost two decades. She debuted in 2004 in Malhação and, since then, has acted in several soap operas such as Páginas da Vida, A Vida da Gente, Duas Caras and Império.

career challenge

Marjorie Estiano is currently successful with her character in the series Under pressurea phenomenon of GloboPlay. In a recent conversation with Veja magazine, she talked about the challenge of playing Carolina, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the last season of the show.

Asked what message she hopes the character will send to the public, she revealed that she always expects the work to serve the viewer.

“Worldwide, it is the most common cancer among women.. It is a disease that is treatable and curable, especially when diagnosed early. The SUS offers this possibility of support, investigation and follow-up, however it is insufficient for the demand in Brazil”, he said.

The actress recalled that many women do not have access to a mammogram. “When they get the diagnosis, the disease is already in a very advanced stage.. This scenario has worsened with the pandemic, when an even greater number of women have failed to have their periodic exams,” she noted.

