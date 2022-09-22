Marjorie Estiano wastes no time and closes job in competition

The actress Marjorie Estiano no longer has a fixed contract with the Globe, after 18 years, starting to work only with an agreement per work. With that, she will start working on streaming.

The artist debuted on the station in Malhação in 2004, playing the villain Natasha, who became well known for Vagabanda, of which she played and sang.

From then on, Marjorie Estiano began to act in soap operas, from 2006 to 2014, participating in ‘Páginas da Vida’, ‘Duas Caras’, ‘Caminhos da India’, ‘A Vida da Gente’, ‘Side a Lado’, and ‘Empire’.

Since then, the actress began to dedicate herself to series, by Globo itself, such as ‘Justiça’ and ‘Ligações Perigosas’, both in 2016.

In recent years, she played the doctor Carolina, in ‘Under Pressure’, a series that has already had 5 seasons and is highly desired by the broadcaster to have one more, as it was a great success.

The impasse of the recordings involves actor Júlio Andrade, who plays the protagonist Evandro, but has already made it clear that he no longer wants to play this role.

According to O Globo columnist Patrícia Kogut, Marjorie Estiano will head to streaming to play the role of Ângela Diniz, a socialite, in a project by Andrucha Waddington.

The plot will show the character’s murder by her own boyfriend, known as Doca Street, in Búzios, in 1976.

The story is based on reports and research done by the Praia dos Ossos podcast, by Bianca Vianna for Rádio Novelo.