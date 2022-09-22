Marjorie Estiano will leave Globo after 18 years and already has a new project

Marjorie Estiano joined the list of actors who no longer have a fixed contract with Rede Globo. Now, she will be hired for work.

The information was released by journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by splash with the assistance of the actress.

“Actress Marjorie Estiano’s contract with TV Globo expires at the end of this month and she preferred not to renew it on a long-term basis because she already has other projects in mind, so it was agreed with the broadcaster that from now on she will only work with contracts for the right work”, say the representatives of the actress in a note sent to Splash.

According to journalist Patrícia Kogut, Marjorie Estiano will star in a series by Andrucha Waddington, creator of “Under Pressure”, on a streaming platform.

The story will be based on the podcast “Praia dos Ossos”, made by Branca Vianna for Rádio Novelo about the murder of Ângela Diniz in 1976. Marjorie will play the socialite killed by her husband, Doca Street.

Marjorie Estiano became famous in “Malhação” in 2004, when she played Natasha. Afterwards, she also participated in productions such as “Pages of Life”, “Duas Caras”, “Empire” and more. At the moment, she plays the doctor Carolina in “Under Pressure”.

splash contacted Globo for comments on the actress’ departure, and is awaiting a response.