Maruan wants to fund Rosinha’s studies in Mar do Sertão | come around

Rosinha (Sara Vidal) discovers that she cannot afford to study in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
“If I’m just borrowing because I don’t have anything, how am I going to pay it back? I dreamed too big”, laments the young woman.
Maruan (Pedro Lamin) worries about Rosinha in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo
But soon after, Maruan will arrive at the bank and see the young woman with her head down.
“Isn’t this Mr. Timbó’s daughter? Is she sad?” Maruan will ask, worried.
Tomás (Felipe Velozo) receives Maruan (Pedro Lamin) on the bench in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
“She didn’t have the money to pay the student loan and gave up on her dream”, explains Tomás (Felipe Velozo).
Tomás (Felipe Velozo) and Maruan (Pedro Lamin) talk in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Troubled by the situation, Maruan will ask Tomás to make a payment so that Rosinha can study.
“A scholarship worth R$ 1 million covers her expenses until the end of the course?”, Maruan will ask.
Maruan (Pedro Lamin) offers to pay for Rosinha’s (Sara Vidal) studies in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo
Tomás will nod and Maruan will ask the banker to keep his secret.
“Great, but let’s keep this between us, please. Just don’t forget to talk to Miss Rosinha who got the loan at very low interest”, Maruan will ask.
22 set
Thursday
Candoca argues with José, and Tertulinho is satisfied. Tomás sympathizes with Rosinha’s frustration with her dream of studying. Maruan explains to Tomás how he will help Rosinha study. Timbó scolds the approach between Tomás and Rosinha. Deodora approves of Lorena’s organization for the party. Tertulinho buys Latifa de Vespertino’s ring. Mirinho is interested in Laura, and Cira makes fun of his friend. Candoca is surprised by the surprise party of his wedding to Tertulinho.
