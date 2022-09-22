Mathematics for access: How are Vasco’s competitors doing?

With the 3-0 victory over Vasco, last Wednesday, at Mineirão, Cruzeiro mathematically guaranteed access to the elite of Brazilian football. The three remaining spots are still open, but Bahia and Grêmio are already well on their way to follow in the footsteps of the blue team from Minas.

By beating Sport 3-0, last Tuesday, at Arena do Grêmio, the tricolor gaucho reached 53 points, provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of the competition and reached the mark of 95.1% of chances of moving up to the first division, according to data from Bola de Cristal do Brasileirão from GLOBO and Extra.

On the other hand, Bahia has not yet entered the field in this round, but continues with the probability of 95.8% to reach the Série A of the Brasileirão. The team led by coach Enderson Moreira faces Operário, on Saturday, at the Fonte Nova Arena, and, according to the tool, has a 53.72% chance of coming out victorious in the confrontation. Which would further increase the possibility of access.

The last seat of the G4 is still up for grabs. Vasco and Londrina fight point to point to return to the elite. The carioca club is in its second consecutive year in Série B, while Tubarão has not played in the national first division since 1982.

Vasco’s chances of access are 53.9%, after the setback for Cruzeiro. Londrina, which the numbers point to with a 30.3% probability of going up, enters the field in this round, tomorrow, against Ponte Preta, at Estádio do Café. With a victory over Macaca, the team from Paraná draws in number of points with the team commanded by Jorginho.

According to calculations by the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais, the team that reaches 61 points has less than a 1% chance of not going up. To reach this number, Grêmio needs to add eight points from the 21 still in dispute, Bahia, with 10, Vasco, with 13, and Londrina, with 16. Bahia and Paraná have one less game and still have 24 points at stake.