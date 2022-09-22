Mayor Wladimir launches fifth stage of the Mutirão da Saúde for elective surgeries – Campos 24 Horas







9/21/2022, 10:03 am, Photo: Reproduction.







Mayor Wladimir Garotinho launched, on Tuesday (20), alongside the Secretary of Health, Paulo Hirano, the fifth stage of the Health Task Force for elective surgeries (gallbladder, hernia and gynecological). In total, about 500 consultations and another 500 procedures will be offered per month, with the aim of eliminating the general surgery queue in the city. (read more below)

“This joint effort, which continues until the month of December, will offer more than 4 thousand procedures in partnership with the State, which will be co-financed according to the production carried out”, informed the mayor. (read more below)

According to the director of Audit, Control and Evaluation (DACA), Bruna Araújo, in Campos, there are currently 4,274 people waiting in line for an appointment with a general surgeon. Among the procedures that will be performed in this fifth stage are: herniorrhaphy; repair of other hernias; postectomy (removal of the foreskin – excess skin covering the penis); hysterectomy; uterine myomectomy by videolaparoscopy and cholecystectomy (surgical procedure that consists of removing the gallbladder). (read more below)

“This is the task force of the three most frequent rows of surgeries that we have within the SUS. These are procedures with a higher incidence and with a greater volume of patients, a demand that increases every year”, said Bruna. (read more below)

The director informed that the whole process will start at the Control and Assessment Center, which works at Rua Voluntários da Pátria, nº 175, in front of the Municipal Health Department building, where an analysis will be carried out on these patients, who will undergo a consultation and screening at the four contracted hospitals in the municipality—Hospital Plantadores de Cana (HPC), Sociedade Portuguesa de Beneficência de Campos, Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Campos and Hospital Escola Álvaro Alvim (HEAA) —, who made themselves available to participate in the task force. (read more below)

“To have access to the procedures, the patient will need to renew their request, going to the Municipal Regulation Center. Subsequently, he will go through the first consultation and follow up on the procedures for the preoperative period and carrying out the surgery,” he explained. (read more below)

Among the documents required are the original request from the Unified Health System (SUS), which is the medical referral, personal documents, SUS card and all imaging tests performed so far.