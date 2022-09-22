Mc Loma shows her newborn sleeping in her crib for the first time

MC Loma shows off her newborn sleeping in her crib for the first time

the funk girl MC Loma became a first-time mom last September 9th. Baby Melanie is 12 days old. The artist, who has always shared her routine on her social network, continues to share with her fans how this discovery in the world of motherhood has been.

“It’s been exhausting, but I’m enjoying the experience. Every day I learn something new from this princess”’, said the famous when revealing how her mother’s life is. Recently, the singer moved the internet by sharing the record in which she appears moved with her baby in her arms and reporting that she had breastfed her heiress.

She said breastfeeding has been her biggest challenge. According to the funkeira, she does not produce enough milk for her daughter and needs to supplement with formula. “I thought it would be such an easy thing, but that’s where I’m having the hardest time. It’s been quite difficult. I’m giving up,” she stated.

MC Loma has shared many first moments of her daughter’s life. From food to sunbathing. Everything is a new experience for the new mom and newborn. The member of the trio with the Lacration twins made a point of also showing the first time Melanie slept in her crib.

After all, the baby’s room was already waiting for her even before the heiress arrived in the world. The room was thought out lovingly down to the smallest detail. The theme chosen was “Rain of love”, with wooden furniture and using gray, pink and white tones in the decoration items, with details in clouds and hearts.

The famous said that Melanie’s first nap in the crib was after godmother Mariely Santos, one of the Lacração Twins, put the little one to sleep. “Sleeping in the crib for the first time,” wrote the owl mom as she showed the baby monitor images.

Nonetheless, MC Loma hid the baby’s face on the screen. Turns out, she chose to only show her daughter in full when she introduces the heiress at church. Even the fans are curious and asking to know Melanie’s face. A netizen sent a message asking when the presentation will be. According to the famous, the idea is to take her daughter to church after the vaccines, when she is about two months old.

The funkeira also revealed that a pastor will go to her house to pray for the baby. And that as soon as Melanie receives the blessing, she will show the heiress to the fans.

