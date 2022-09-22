MC Loma vents about puerperium: “I thought it would be easy”

MC Lomasinger, confessed to followers that the process of breastfeeding her daughter has not been easy, Melanie. In the stories question box, she answered the numerous questions and sent the real thing.

“For me, it’s been quite difficult. My breast doesn’t have enough milk for her, I have to greet her with formula, my nipple is cracking”replied the singer who continued: “She was screaming, crying and I didn’t know what to do, I thought it was colic, but it was hunger. So much so that when I gave her the formula she calmed down.”vented.

“I thought it would be easy”

The singer confessed that she thought breastfeeding would be easy, but the reality is very different. “I thought it would be easy, but it is difficult. With this difficulty, I am no longer enjoying breastfeeding, you know? I’m breastfeeding out of obligation. So I’m almost giving up because of that.”he confessed.

MC Loma moved the web with the birth of Melanie in the beginning of the month. In the post, she made a touching text about the special moment. “You are the first thing right. From someone who just made a mistake, when I listened to your heart, I stopped… I ask you to keep it, to protect you forever”commented.

