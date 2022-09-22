Mega-Sena 2522 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (21/9) – Nacional

Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo (photo: Playback/YouTube)

Caixa drew this Wednesday (21/9) the Mega-Sena 2522, which can pay R$ 144 million to the player who matches six numbers from 01 to 60. The contests Lotofácil 2619 (R$ 1.5 million), Quina 5955 (R$ 6 million), Lotomania 2368 (R$ 3.6 million) and Super Sete 298 (R$ 1.5 million) were also counted.

State of Mines updated all results. The event took place at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (see how it went in the video below). Oupdated all results.

Wednesday Lotteries (21/9)

Mega-Sena 2522 – BRL 144 million The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded. Check the tens: 04 – 05 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 40

Lotofácil 2619 – BRL 1.5 million

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check the tens: 03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 25

Quina 5955 – BRL 6 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to four, three and two hits.

Check the tens: 05 – 14 – 32 – 49 – 79

Lotomania 2368 – BRL 3.6 million

50 numbers are selected from 01 to 100 (corresponding to the 00 ball). For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 03 – 05 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 13 – 14 – 16 – 20 – 32 – 36 – 38 – 40 – 57 – 69 – 75 – 79 – 88 – 91 – 92

Super Seven 298 – BRL 1.5 million

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

Check the numbers: 1st column: 5

2nd column: 9

3rd column: 1

4th column: 1

5th column: 7

6th column: 9

7th column: 1

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option to receive payment through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).