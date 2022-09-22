Mega-Sena 2522: nobody gets six numbers right and the prize reaches R$ 170 million – National

Mega-Sena accumulated again and reached R$ 170 million (photo: Thiago Bonna/EM DA Press)

Nobody got the six numbers right in Mega-Sena 2522, drawn this Wednesday (21/9) by Caixa Econmica Federal. As a result, the premium rose from R$144 million to R$170 million. The scores calculated at Espao da Sorte, in So Paulo, were: 04 – 05 – 25 – 32 – 39 – 40. According to Caixa, 202 bets will receive values ​​from R$ 54,431.51 on the corner. Of the total, 15 are from Minas – Belo Horizonte (4), Juiz de Fora, Montes Claros, Nova Lima, Patrocnio, Rio Piracicaba, So Joo del-Rei, Uberaba, Uberlndia, Una and Viosa. The ticket from Uberlndia, of nine dozen, guaranteed an amount of R$ 217,726.04 to be divided between the 14 shares of a cake. Viosa’s bet is also a cake, but with eight numbers, with a total prize of R$ 163,294.44 shared by the 12 participants. The game played in Patrocnio was seven numbers, without being a cake, guaranteeing a prize of R$ 108,863.02 to the lucky winner. The lucky ones from the other municipalities registered “only” six dozen on the steering wheel and, therefore, will be left with “only” R$ 54 thousand from the corner.

Upcoming contest and odds

The next Mega contest will be on Saturday (24th), at 8pm. Anyone who wants to compete for R$ 170 million can try their luck at lottery houses or on the Caixa Loterias website/application.

The chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, to place the six numbers of 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – R$ 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you feel it is better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.