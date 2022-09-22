Michelle Bolsonaro uses Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to make publicity

Reproduction / Instagram Michelle Bolsonaro made publicity during the Queen’s funeral

Michelle Bolsonaro made publicity during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In a reserved moment, the first lady did not fail to pose for the photo that was soon posted by Agustin Fernandez, her personal makeup artist, who made a point of tagging all the suppliers that helped compose the look of the president’s wife.

While Bolsonaro turned the event into a platform for political campaigning, Michelle took her leaps and did not miss the opportunity to make her publicity. Columnist Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, was the one who published the fact firsthand.

In photos posted on the makeup artist’s profile, this past Sunday (18), she appears in the first photo next to Agustin. The two pose mounted and look at the horizon, with a smile on the corner of their mouths.

In the following photos, the president appears with Michelle and then Michelle appears alone in the last image. In the caption, you can access the profile of all the studios that provided the look. The Companies took advantage of the wave and shared the photos that showed the First Lady in the attire of each location.

Despite not having any confirmation that the first lady has won any fees for the disclosure, she also reposted the publication of her makeup artist.

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.