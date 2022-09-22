Milk and curd ‘fakes’? Procon notifies companies – 09/21/2022 – Market

Procon-SP notified companies to provide clarification on drinks and dairy mixtures that resemble milk, condensed milk and cream. According to the entity, the products are similar to others already traditional and can confuse the consumer.

The list with 11 companies has products that use whey instead of milk: a dairy drink that looks like milk in a carton, food made with butter and margarine, a product with a curd flavor, in addition to a blend of olive oil.

According to Procon-SP, responses from companies have already begun to be forwarded to the defense agency and are under analysis.

Products similar to the originals became known on the internet as fakes, after photos of shelves went viral on the internet. Dairy drinks started to gain more space in supermarkets with the soaring inflation, especially with the increase in the price of milk. Procon reported that there is no way to say that the products on the list are fakes.

One of the examples of products on the Procon list are those from Nestlé Brasil, which started to offer Nestlé milk mixture, from the Moça Pra Toda Família line, similar to the traditional Moça condensed milk, and the Moça milk cream mixture, similar to the original sour cream.

By means of a note, the company confirmed the notification and said it will provide clarification to Procon-SP. “Nestlé reinforces being an ethical company, which meets all the requirements of the legislation in force, including those that refer to the composition and labeling of foods, as well as their respective advertising”, he said, by way of a note.

The agency reinforces that the products are marketed in a presentation very similar to the originals and that they can confuse the consumer.

The notified companies were:

Companhia de Alimentos Ibituruna (manufacturer of the UHT Olá milk drink);

Nestlé Brazil

Trevo de Casa Branca Dairy (manufacturer of the UHT Aquila milk drink);

Bela Vista Dairy (manufacturer of the MeuBom UHT milk beverage);

Central Mineira Dairy Cooperative – Cemil (UHT Performance dairy beverage);

Doce Mineiro (Triângulo Mineiro UHT milk drink);

Vigor Alimentos Leco (Food based on Leco Extra Creamy Butter and Margarine);

Tella Barros Trade and Import of Cold and Dairy Products (Supremo Creamy Requeijão Flavor);

Oceânica Comércio de Alimentos (which produces the Crioulo Queijos Ralados Latco);

Itambé Alimentos (which produces the Itambé Grated Parmesan Cheese);

Gran Foods Indústria e Comércio Eireli (which manufactures Do Chef’s Premiun Blend Olive Oil)

According to Procon, the use of packaging similar to the original can cause confusion. In some cases, the items, which used to cost about 30% less, are offered on the shelves next to the originals, with similar packaging, making the consumer believe they are purchasing a product with the same quality and composition.

“Procon-SP is attentive to the increase in the offer of products similar to traditional ones and presented to the public in very similar packages, which can mislead the consumer, leading him to think he is buying and consuming another product”, informs Procon , by means of a note.

The agency also states that clear, correct and true information is one of the basic rights provided for by the Consumer Defense Code.

According to Procon, Nestlé has until Monday (26) to express itself. The company must demonstrate the characteristics of each product and point out the nutritional differences and individualized indications for consumption of each one. In addition, the manufacturer will need to present documents such as reports, advertising materials and product dissemination media.

In July, after being sought out by the Sheet, Nestlé reported that similar products were an alternative to the crisis. “Nestlé seeks to continue its journey of portfolio renewal and innovation, with solutions that deliver high quality products to consumers at more affordable prices, especially in a scenario of high inflation.”

“The company must present the nutritional tables of each item, with the percentages of each of the ingredients and an empty packaging (template) of each form of presentation (boxes and labels) as they are made available to the consumer”, says Procon.

The company must also present the documents referring to the authorization of commercialization of the products with the competent official bodies and that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and indicated periods of consumption.

Sought, Argenzio (company that sells the milky drink Aquila) says that it has already sent clarifications to Procon and that it meets all standards and protocols for marketing the product. “We inform you that the product has been manufactured for more than 10 years and that it is not a new product on the market. We declare that it is not a similar product, which is evident on the packaging”, he said in a statement.

The report contacted the companies Ibituruna, Cemil, Doce Mineiro, Tella Barros, Itambé, Gran Food Alimentos and Vigor, but had no response until the publication of this text.

The report was unable to contact Laticínios Bela Vista.