Mining and steel companies face another day of decline; Is it worth having some stock in the portfolio? – Money Times

the sector of mining and steelworks experienced another downturn on the stock market, with iron ore prices falling for the sixth straight time in Singapore in the face of new boycotts by borrowers in the China.

The actions of CSN (CSNA3) fell 4.43%, trading at R$12.52 each, while its mining arm, CSN Mining (CMIN3), showed losses of 2.82%.

In addition to the fall in ore prices, the markets are digesting the conflict between the company and the Usiminas (USIM5), which filed a petition against the decision of the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to allow CSN ​​to keep a stake greater than 5% in the company.

In 2014, Cade decided that CSN must sell approximately 17% of its interest in Usiminas within five years, a term that was extended for another three years in 2019.

Recently, CADE’s General Superintendence understood that the sale of Usiminas shares by CSN would no longer need to be continued, as long as the shareholder continues to fulfill its commitment not to exercise political rights with the shares it holds in the competitor.

This afternoon, Cade decided to maintain the determination that CSN should continue selling Usiminas shares, but changed the deadline to indefinite.

According to Activate Investmentsthe decision is more positive for Usiminas.

“Although the tight decision has been postponed in favor of the carioca company, we see more reasons for the mining company to celebrate the decision”, says the brokerage.

Ativa comments that Cade’s decision mitigates Usiminas’ main fear, which would be that CSN does not need to dispose of its shareholding position and, therefore, as its largest shareholder, continue to actively participate in its strategic decisions.

“For CSN, […] the maintenance of the ban on the exercise of political rights and, effectively, the reduction of its influence over a competitive rival, seems to us to be negative news, which may even be motivating a greater drop in this in today’s trading”, he says.

CSN currently holds a 12.9% interest in Usiminas.

Usiminas shares dropped 1.28% this Wednesday, quoted at R$7.73 each.

No short-term relevant triggers

The steel industry remains without major triggers in the short term, evaluates the ajaxafter the Instituto Aço Brasil announced a drop in production and sales figures for steel In August.

Crude steel production in August 2022, despite having advanced compared to July, fell by 11.3% compared to the same month last year. Flat steel production contracted 12.9%, while the drop in long steel volume was 9.7%.

Sales in the domestic market fell by 6.8% in the comparison, while apparent consumption fell by 8.3%.

Imports dropped 30.9%, totaling 319,000 tonnes last month.

Ajax sees pressure on domestic steel prices in the face of “weakened demand” and “more unfavorable price parity levels”, with flat steel showing a 21% premium to imports and long steel a 4% premium.

“On the other hand, higher input costs and steel production stoppages in Europe (energy crisis) may limit the risk of falling international steel prices in the short term”, he points out.

In any case, Ajax continues with more exposure to mining through OK (VALE3). Ajax mentions:

the 25% discount compared to global peers;

limited downside risk for iron ore; and

expectations of higher growth in emerging countries in relation to developed ones.

Régis Chinchilla and Luis Novaes, analysts at Land Investmentsclaim that, with the share being cheaper versus international peers, the downward movement of Vale’s share may be ending.

Chinchilla and Novaes point out that the current value of the paper “does not reflect the results recorded recently”.

Gabriela Joubert, chief analyst at the Inter Researchsays that Vale is an interesting action for investors who are thinking about dividends, given the company’s robust cash position.

“Now, you need to consider that there is a greater risk when entering a role like this”, ponders the analyst. Inter has a neutral recommendation for Vale, with a target price of R$83.

already the Bradesco BBIin the wake of the recent recovery in steel sales for construction and industry in China, continues with a buy recommendation for Vale, in addition to other names in the sector, such as Gerdau (GGBR4), Usiminas, CSN and CSN Mineração.

