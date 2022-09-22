Minister of the TSE determines that Bolsonaro does not use speech at the UN in electoral propaganda | Elections 2022

The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Benedito Gonçalves determined this Wednesday (21) that the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), be prohibited from using, in the electoral campaign, images of the speech at the General Assembly of UN.

The decision is preliminary and must still be analyzed by the collegiate of ministers.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves spoke when analyzing an action sent to the TSE by the presidential campaign of Ciro Gomes (PDT), who claimed that Bolsonaro’s campaign cannot use the state apparatus or head of state activities to promote the candidacy for reelection.

The president was in New York (USA) on Tuesday (20), where he spoke at the opening of the 77th United Nations General Assembly. He took advantage of the speech to address campaign issues. He made, for example, an assessment of the government’s actions and defended items on the conservative agenda.

In the decision, Gonçalves, who is also the court’s Electoral Inspector, reinforced the ban on reproducing images from the official trip to England.

Earlier in the week, the president went to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. During his stay in the English capital, he spoke with supporters in front of the Brazilian embassy.

Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the UN in an electoral tone

For the minister, the use of images in electoral propaganda could harm the isonomy between the candidates, as it would make the performance of the Head of State, inaccessible to any of the other opponents, exploited to project the candidate’s image.

Gonçalves also mentioned that the reelection campaign has been recurrent in exploring facts that are generated by the position of president.

“This is because, in the hypothesis, we are not facing an isolated fact, but a modus operandi evidenced in a succession of episodes. There is a context in which, so far, an effort by the reelection candidate to explore in his electoral propaganda situations made possible by his position as Head of State”, he said.

The minister determined that any material already produced with the speech be removed from the air, under penalty of a fine of R$ 20 thousand for any advertising piece or publication on social networks.

The minister explained in his decision that he has not yet analyzed the merits of whether or not Bolsonaro violated the law by using the images. The decision, according to him, is justified because there are indications of practices with “abusive potential” and, therefore, the use of the material in the campaign should be suspended.