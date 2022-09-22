Ministry of Agriculture orders to collect animal feed from another company

So far, five companies have had products recalled due to suspected batches contaminated with a toxic substance.

O Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Map) determined the collection of specific foods, such as steak, snacks and snacks, in addition to chewable products intended for dogs of the Petitos Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos brand. According to the ministry, the measure is a result of investigations carried out into the case of contamination of animal feed products with monoethylene glycol, a toxic substance that killed dogs in at least nine states and the Federal District. Last Saturday, the 17th, Mapa had already determined the collection of dog treats, for the same reason, from three companies: FVO Alimentos Ltda., Peppy Pet Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos para Animals and Upper Dog Comercial Ltda. In addition to them, the company Bassar Indústria e Comércio Ltda also joined the list during the period. Mapa reported that the recall of the products occurred after detection of batches of propylene glycol contaminated with monoethylene glycol, purchased from the company Tecno Clean.