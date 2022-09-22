Mitsubishi ASX becomes a clone of the new Renault Captur

The Mitsubishi ASX was in dire need of an update: after all, the compact SUV was introduced to the world in 2010, and since then it has never had a second generation. Now, the manufacturer has finally unveiled a completely re-engineered strain for the European market. However, what nobody expected is that the model became, literally, a clone of the new Renault Captur.

In fact, the new ASX is yet another fruit of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. For those who don’t know, these three brands came together to develop products and technologies. And, in turn, the Captur had already won a second generation in Europe: in turn, the similar national is still in the first crop.

So from now on, the Renault Captur and the new Mitsubishi ASX are literally the same car, at least in Europe. As far as design is concerned, the only difference between the two models is the front grille: otherwise the distinctions are restricted to the logos of the respective brands and the identification emblems.

On the mechanical side, the new Mitsubishi ASX also shares the design of the “twin brother” Renault Captur. In Europe, there are combustion, mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines. However, the model does not have an all-electric propulsion option.

Will the new Mitsubishi ASX be manufactured in Brazil?

Front features an exclusive grille; and only SUV style recalls Renault models Inside, the only difference between the 2023 Mitsubishi ASX and the Renault Duster is the logo on the steering wheel.

It is still too early to answer this question. It is worth remembering that, while Renault and Nissan have direct operations in Brazil, Mitsubishi does not operate on its own in the country: the brand is represented by HPE Automotores. So far, there are no signs that the company has plans to import or produce the new ASX here, but it is possible that moves will occur in the coming years.

HPE Automotores started selling the old Mitsubishi ASX in Brazil in 2010, via import. In 2013, the company started to assemble it in Catalão (GO). The SUV left the local market in 2021, but a restyled and renamed Outlander Sport version still survived until 2022.

And the new Renault Captur?

This model will not come to Brazil. Here, the Captur never took off in sales, in part due to its proximity, both in size and in price, to the Renault Duster. Furthermore, the European model is already halfway through its lifecycle (the launch took place in 2019) and uses a different platform from the local counterpart.

The multinational’s local subsidiary invests in the development of a smaller SUV, based on the European Sandero, which is also a generation ahead of its national counterpart. The national Renault Captur won some updates last year, which should allow it to remain on the market for a while longer.

