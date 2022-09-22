Modern Warfare 2 Beta Was Great, But It Ruined Warzone

Players enjoyed playing the Modern Warfare 2 beta so much that they found the Warzone gameplay strange. After trying out the improvements, which will also be part of Warzone 2, netizens already classify the battle royale as “outdated”.

The praise for the testing period, released last weekend for PlayStation consoles, won over the community for several factors, such as the new field of view settings and interactions with DualSense.

One of the comments on the Reddit forum caught attention for summarizing the sentiments of fans.

Boy does it feel old… from CODWarzone

I just played Warzone (on PS5) after playing the Modern Warfare 2 beta for two days… Man, that game looks rusty. It will be a long wait until Warzone 2, I can’t go back after seeing the light.

Others said they would prefer a few single-player games until the title arrives. It is worth remembering, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will share the main gameplay mechanics, and therefore, players are already looking forward to knowing what the new version of the battle royale will be like.

It will still be possible to play the Modern Warfare 2 beta

If you haven’t ventured into the Modern Warfare 2 beta yet, take it easy. Activision will provide additional free periods for the community to test out the new game. See the calendar:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Learn more about the beta here!