More than 1,000 people arrested in Russia after protests against military mobilization

authorities of Russia arrested more than a thousand people amid protests against the partial mobilization of reserve troops announced by the president Vladimir Putin. The latest balance indicated that 1,026 people had been arrested. The arrests took place this Wednesday, 21, hours after the announcement. According to OVD-Info, an organization that monitors arrests of opponents, the mobilizations took place in 23 cities across the country. In Moscow, at least 50 people were arrested on avenues in the capital. Protesters shouted catchphrases such as “no to war!” and “no to mobilization!”. “Everyone is afraid. I’m for peace and I don’t want to have to shoot. But it’s too dangerous to go out now, otherwise there wouldn’t be many more people,” said one St Petersburg protester, Vasily Fedorov, a student who wore a peace emblem on his chest. Another protester, Alexei Zavarki, 60, lamented the police response to the demonstrations. “I came to participate, but it looks like they’ve already taken the whole world,” he said. “I don’t know where we are going, this government has signed its death warrant, it has destroyed the youth.” In a speech to the nation on Wednesday, Putin decreed a partial mobilization of the reservists to act in the offensive against the Ukraine and said he was willing to use his entire arsenal against the West.

