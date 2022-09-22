Movida makes M&A to enter Europe

Movida has just announced the acquisition of a network of car rental companies in Portugal, a small transaction that marks the beginning of the internationalization of the Simpar Group company.

Movida is buying 100% of Drive on Holidays, which has a fleet of 3,300 vehicles and four stores in the country’s main airports (Lisbon, Porto, Faro and Ponta Delgada).

The transaction valued Drive on Holidays at a enterprise value of €66 million, considering a debt of €11 million. The purchase encompasses all the company’s assets, including the fleet (valued at €60 million) and the properties where two stores are located.

The multiple of the transaction — 4x the EBITDA of the last 12 months — is slightly below the multiple that Movida itself trades today on the stock exchange (4.7x).

In the 12 months to June, Drive on Holidays posted net income of €20 million with an EBITDA of €16.3 million and net income of €6.7 million.

The acquisition is strategic because it positions Movida in a still very fragmented market, with strong growth and, most importantly, with strong currency, CEO Renato Franklin told the Brazil Journal.

“In Portugal there is no player dominant,” said the CEO. “In terms of fleet management, players global companies even have a greater participation, but in the RAC it is very dispersed. The biggest one there has no more than 10% of share. Also, there is no one delivering the level of service the way we do.”

According to him, the idea is to use Drive on Holidays as a platform for Movida’s expansion in the region – which may involve other M&As or an organic expansion in other European countries.

But before that, the CEO said the idea is to improve Drive on Holidays’ level of service and experience, as well as position the company in other verticals.

“99% of customers [da Drive on Holidays] come from tourism. It has plenty of space to penetrate the urban, for example, with subscription cars. It is also possible to work on the part of fleet management, which they do not have.”

Immediately, the transaction doesn’t even tickle Movida’s revenue.

The company ended the last quarter with a fleet of 213,000 cars and, in the period alone, purchased 30,000 vehicles — 10x more than Drive on Holidays’ current fleet.

“But it is a purchase that we can make with peace of mind, without compromising the balance sheet, and that already puts us with a foot in Europe, which was a strategy we had been talking about to investors,” said CFO Edmar Lopes.

In the last meetings with the market, both Movida and Simpar have been signaling that they want to have part of their revenues in hard currency (dollar or euro).

Simpar said on Simpar Day that it expects to arrive in 2025 with 20% to 30% of its revenue coming from outside Brazil.

Pedro Arbex