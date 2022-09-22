MP energy tortoises can increase electricity bills by up to 5.67% – 09/21/2022

Scheduled to be voted on this Thursday (22) in the Senate, the provisional measure that regulates the use of tax credits on fuels (MP 1,118/2022) can generate an impact of up to 5.67% on energy bills, if the text be approved with amendments introduced by the Chamber of Deputies.

The calculations were made by Abrace (Brazilian Association of Large Energy Consumers and Free Consumers). The percentage changes according to the region of the energy consumer. The consumer in Alagoas will have the biggest impact, 5.67%, and the one in Rio Grande do Sul the smallest, 1.45%. In São Paulo, the impact will be around 3% and in Rio de Janeiro, 4.26%.

The inclusion of tortoises has put senators, deputies, the entire electricity sector, including the regulatory agency (Aneel) on a collision course. To reduce damages, the government’s leadership in the Senate works to remove the extraneous amendments to the text and approve the provisional measure without the changes, contrary to the decision of the House. But, if the request to withdraw the amendments is not approved, the leader Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ) will defend the veto of the measure that has already been approved by the Chamber.

The whole discussion creates a fair fight between senators and between the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), in case there is a discrepancy in the decisions of the two houses.

The tortoises of discord are in the third article of PLC 25/2022, which was not in the original text of the provisional measure. It has three points:

1) 24-month extension of the subsidy for incentivized sources (wind and solar energy). The impact of this subsidy is calculated at BRL 8.5 billion per year by the accounts of the Distributors Association (Abradee), BRL 4.5 billion by Aneel’s accounts and BRL 8 billion by Abrace’s estimates.

2) Freezing of the transmission tariff (TUST) throughout the grant, generally 30 years. In nine years, until 2031, generators would no longer pay BRL 4.6 billion, according to Abradee estimates.

3) TUST locational signal. The opinion determines that the application of the location signal in the electricity tariffs, by Aneel, must consider guidelines from the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE).

Yesterday, Aneel changed the locational methodology, which makes some pay more or less than they do today. The change was seen as an affront to the legislative decision by the rapporteur of MP 1811 in the Chamber, Danilo Forte (UB-CE). The deputy also disagrees with the calculations that point to the negative impacts of the changes in the MP made under his rapporteur in the Chamber. “MP 1,118/22 was approved in the Chamber in the face of a broad agreement between parliamentarians, but it became the target of lobbies that want to keep the free market exclusively for large consumers and traditional distributors – despite the fact that we have been discussing this opening for more than a decade. It is also publicly known that there is no consensus on the alleged increase in tariffs brought about by the text”.

Since 2004, the law has established that the transmission tariff is locational (by distance), as opposed to the stamp tariff (by amount of energy). The changes in the locational methodology are intended to correct distortions. Consumers who are close to generators should benefit, but generators that sell energy to more distant regions (such as wind energy produced in the Northeast and sold to the Southeast) should be harmed by the new rules.