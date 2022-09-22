MPRJ and Civil Police arrest PM and two other people for stealing fuel from Transpetro | Rio de Janeiro

Agents from the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and the Civil Police arrested three suspects, including a military police officer, in an operation against the theft of fuel in Transpetro pipelines.

PM Claudio Rafael Bernardino, from the 18th BPM (Jacarepaguá), was arrested early this morning at his home in Itaguaí. He is appointed as the head of the criminal organization.

The action also had the support of the Military Police Internal Affairs and the police stations of the General Department of Specialized Police (DGPE).

At the policeman’s house, a revolver, a grenade, a paintball grenade, two air soft pistols, two air soft rifles, a handcuff, a holster, three pistol magazines and ammunition were seized.

In all, the agents serve four arrest warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants in the municipalities of Cachoeiras de Macacu, São João de Meriti, Duque de Caxias and Itaguaí.

Bernardino and the other suspects were denounced for criminal organization and qualified theft.

The investigation by the Specialized Action and Combating Organized Crime Group (Gaeco) and the Delegacia de Serviços Delegados (DDSD) began from a company complaint about the thefts on January 22 and 29 this year.

in total, 141.6 thousand liters of oil were subtractedaccording to the complaint from the Public Ministry.

After a call on January 29, when the police went to investigate the crime, two Civil Police officers were shot at by criminals, who managed to escape.

The police found a white truck. In his bucket, there was a tank with a hose attached, which made a direct connection with the Transpetro pipeline.

2 of 3 MP, Civil Police and PM Internal Affairs officers arrested the military police officer in Itaguaí — Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive Agents of the MP, the Civil Police and the Internal Affairs Department of the PM arrested the military police officer in Itaguaí – Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive

Inside the truck, a bag was found in which, in addition to weapons and ammunition, a functional wallet of military police officer Claudio Rafael Bernardino was found.

During the investigations, the MP and the Civil Police discovered that he had a place located next to a Transpetro pipeline.

The place was used as a meeting point for the gang, which had five other denouncers, in addition to the PM, by the Public Ministry.

The arrest and search and seizure warrants were issued by the 3rd Court Specialized in Organized Crime of the TJRJ.