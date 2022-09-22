Nacho, from Galo, plays a friendly game in Argentina, for River Plate

Nacho Fernández, midfielder Athletic , is in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing a friendly farewell game with player Leonardo Ponzio. The match, at the Monumental de Núñez stadium, between the 2015 and 2018 Libertadores winners, has the participation of the Argentine midfielder, an important player in the alvinegro squad. The player has not trained since Monday (19) and returns this Thursday.

What a playful armaron! The first party was by Nacho Fernández. 📺 Look at his farewell #CapitánEterno per #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/yG5O37hD44 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 22, 2022

the report of The Sports Time asked Atlético’s advice about the release of the midfielder from the club’s routine. According to Galo, Nacho was released on Monday (19). The alvinegra team enters the field in a week, on the 28th, against Palmeiras, in Mineirão, where Galo has not won for over two months.