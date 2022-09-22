Nacho, from Galo, plays a friendly game in Argentina, for River Plate

2022-09-22

Nacho Fernández, midfielder Athletic, is in Buenos Aires, Argentina, playing a friendly farewell game with player Leonardo Ponzio. The match, at the Monumental de Núñez stadium, between the 2015 and 2018 Libertadores winners, has the participation of the Argentine midfielder, an important player in the alvinegro squad. The player has not trained since Monday (19) and returns this Thursday.

the report of The Sports Time asked Atlético’s advice about the release of the midfielder from the club’s routine. According to Galo, Nacho was released on Monday (19). The alvinegra team enters the field in a week, on the 28th, against Palmeiras, in Mineirão, where Galo has not won for over two months.

The last alvinegra victory at Gigante da Pampulha was on July 5, 1 to 0, for Emelec, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The team is coming from a defeat to Avaí, which is fighting relegation, by 1 to 0. Galo’s phase of the season is not good and the Atletica board even met with the players this Wednesday (21) charging better performance.

