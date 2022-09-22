NASA releases sound of space rock impact on Mars; LISTEN | Science

NASA, the US space agency, released this week the sound of the impact of space rocks on Mars. (see video above).

The sound was detected by the Insight spacecraft, whose mission is to study the “inner space” of Mars: its crust, mantle and core. The probe arrived at the red planet in 2018 and its instruments allow it to detect various seismic activities inside the planet.

Scientists believe the noise was caused by a series of impacts in September 2021, when a meteoroid (fragments of space rocks) entered the atmosphere of Mars and exploded into at least three fragments, each leaving a crater behind.

A satellite orbiting the red planet also confirmed the locations of the craters, as far away as 290 kilometers from the probe, in a region called Elysium Planitia. (see image below).

The space agency also explains that the characteristic sound of the impact, which sounds a bit like a sheet of metal in the wind here on Earth, is due to an atmospheric effect peculiar to the planet, which distorts bass and treble sounds.

Image released by NASA shows craters caused by the impact of rocks. — Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

“After three years of InSight waiting to detect an impact, these craters looked beautiful,” said Ingrid Daubar of Brown University, a co-author of the paper and an expert on impacts on Mars, in a statement.

NASA further explains that the crater images provide scientists with important clues about the red planet’s past and interior structure, as scientists can approximate a planet’s surface age by counting its impact craters: the more they appear, the more old is the surface of a star.

“Impacts are like clocks in the solar system,” said lead author Raphael Garcia of the Institut Supérieur de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace in Toulouse, France. “We need to know the impact rate today to estimate the age of different surfaces.”

The InSight mission team further suspects that other impacts may have been obscured by wind noise or seasonal changes in Mars’ atmosphere, but now hope that further detections will emerge before the probe ends its mission.