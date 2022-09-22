Nasa will throw spaceship on asteroid and will broadcast everything live, understand

NASA is about to throw a spacecraft worth more than US$ 300 million (R$ 1.5 billion) into an asteroid. The suicide test is part of the Dart mission (double asteroid redirect Mission), of planetary defense, to see if we could deflect an asteroid dangerously toward Earth.

But there is no cause for concern. The asteroid in question, the small Dimorphos (170m wide), is far away from us and does not pose any risk. It’s just a testament to technology—which isn’t meant to destroy it, but to push it to alter its orbit, like a game of cosmic billiards.

The spacecraft, launched in November last year, is already very close to its target. The impact is expected to occur on the night of next Monday (26). The space agency will broadcast everything live; check the schedule:

6:30 pm – Live footage of the approach (Draco camera)

7 pm – Start of NASA coverage (impact at 20:14)

The images promise to be spectacular. Part of them will be filmed by the Draco camera, aboard Dart, and others by a small Italian satellite LICIACube, which separated from the spacecraft last week, and will survive the impact. Thus, the entire process will be recorded, including the impact crater that will be on the surface of the asteroid.

If everything goes according to plan, we will witness something unprecedented, and that could be useful in the future, with some real threat.

Dimorphos acts like a moon, orbiting a larger asteroid, called Didymos (780 m), in a binary system. If the test succeeds, that orbit will change — but we won’t know how much until the next few months and years. As both are gravitationally bound, there is no chance of Dinomorphs being launched into space.