Natural anabolic steroids are in the diet; see who they are







Natural anabolic steroids: foods to include in the diet Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

You natural anabolic steroids are an efficient way to achieve the anabolic effect without suffering the side effects of steroids. The substances, which are used only in case of testosterone deficiency and require medical supervision, can be harmful to health. Among them are the appearance of acnes, hair loss, increased blood pressure, behavioral changes and disturbance in organ function, both in men and women.

According to the professor of the Nutrition course at Faculdade Anhanguera, professor Liliany Faicari, some foods contribute to the construction of muscle tissues naturally, in addition to increasing lean mass. “When we combine the practice of physical activities with a balanced diet, rich in nutrients, our body responds with the muscle progression and reduction in fat percentage“, he says.

The follow-up of a nutritionist is essential for the preparation of a personalized menu, for each type of body. “Some people need more carbohydrates for hypertrophy. Others, on the other hand, must concentrate the amount of protein in meals and only a qualified specialist will identify these needs responsibly”, she explains.

Foods that are natural anabolic steroids

The teacher indicates the main ingredients for an anabolic and natural routine:

Eggs. Recipes with eggs are usually easy to prepare for consumption. The concentration of proteins in egg whites varies on average from six to seven grams per unit, points out the professional. In addition, the food is complete with macronutrients, and its yolk is rich in fat and carbohydrates and fat.

Oat. Oatmeal is an ingredient well received by the taste buds of most Brazilians. It is a rich source of vegetable protein, and helps in the functioning of the gastrointestinal system. It is indicated for people with celiac disease, as it is a gluten-free farinaceous, as Liliany explains.

Sweet potato. Sweet potato is rich in Vitamin B, ideal for building muscle mass. In addition, it is great for bringing the feeling of satiety. “The other tubers are also recommended for a complete diet, as they allow diversification in the daily menu”, he adds.

fruits. Due to their low energy density, fruit consumption can be done in large volumes. “The varieties are rich in minerals, vitamins and high quality fats”, highlights the professor.

Olive oil. Vegetable oil is able to increase testosterone levels in the body and can correct the breakdown of macronutrients in the body. “Because it is an aromatic food, it is great to bring flavor to meals”, he comments.

Red meat. For people who do not follow a vegetarian diet, including meat in the menu is a solution to increase the concentration of creatine in the body, which helps in muscle tone. “Red meat is also a source of iron and, therefore, fights anemia”, concludes the specialist.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!