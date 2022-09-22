Nearly 200 whales die stranded on beach in Australia; only 30 were saved – 09/22/2022

Nearly 200 pilot whales died after they were stranded on a beach on the west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania, where rescuers managed to save just over 30 animals.

After a great effort in difficult conditions, authorities announced that only 32 of the 226 stranded pilot whales had sufficient strength for a rescue.

“We are working to get whales that have been deemed fit back to the sea,” Sam Thalmann, a marine biologist, told AFP.

Aerial footage shows dozens of whales along the sand of Ocean beach.

After the animals were discovered, locals covered the whales with blankets and used buckets of water to keep them alive.

But in most cases this was not enough.

“Unfortunately we have a high mortality rate on this stranding. This is mainly due to the exposure conditions on Ocean Beach,” said Brendon Clark, director of operations for the local wildlife department.

“Environmental conditions, the waves on the west coast, are certainly affecting the animals,” he added.

Among the tasks was also the removal of animal corpses to avoid attracting sharks to the area.

Two years ago, the region was the scene of the stranding of nearly 500 pilot whales, the largest ever recorded in the country. More than 300 died despite rescue efforts.

Clark said that at the time conditions were less severe for the cetaceans because they were “in much more sheltered waters”.

Investigation of the causes

The whales’ remains will undergo autopsies to try to determine the reason for the often unknown grounding.

Scientists suggest the phenomenon could be caused by animals that lost their way after foraging for food near the coast.

Pilot whales, which can reach six meters, are very sociable and tend to follow their group mates when they get into danger.

On some occasions, this happens when elderly, sick or injured whales swim to shore and other members of the group follow in an attempt to respond to distress signals from the stranded whale.

Some scientists believe that gently sloping beaches like those in Tasmania confuse the cetaceans’ sonar and trick them into thinking they’re out in the open.

This week, 14 dead young male sperm whales were also found stranded on a remote beach on King Island, between Tasmania and the Melbourne coast.

The death of the cetaceans could be a case of “misadventure”, wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon, from the government’s environmental agency, told the local newspaper Mercury.

New Zealand also records groundings relatively frequently.

In the country, nearly 300 animals are found stranded per year on average, according to official figures. It is not uncommon to see groups of 20 to 50 pilot whales stranded on a beach.

But the numbers can reach hundreds, as in 2017, when around 700 whales were stranded.