Nestl and other companies are notified by milk and curd fakes – Economy

According to Procon, the use of packaging similar to the original can cause confusion (photo: Pixabay/Disclosure) Procon-SP notified companies to provide clarification on beverages and dairy mixtures that resemble milk, condensed milk and cream. According to the entity, the products are similar to others that are already traditional and can confuse the consumer.

The list with 11 companies has products that use whey instead of milk: dairy drink that looks like milk in a carton, food based on butter and margarine, a product flavored with curd, in addition to a blend of olive oil.

According to Procon-SP, the companies’ responses have already started to be forwarded to the defense body and are under analysis.

The products, which became known as “fake” after photos of shelves went viral on the internet, began to gain more space in supermarkets with the soaring inflation, especially with the increase in the price of milk.

One of the examples of products on the Procon list are those from Nestl Brasil, which started to offer Nestl milk mix, from the Moa Pra Toda Famlia line, similar to the traditional Moa condensed milk, and the Moa milk cream mix, similar to the original sour cream.

The agency emphasizes that the products are marketed in a presentation very similar to the original ones and that they can confuse the consumer.

According to Procon, the use of packaging similar to the original can cause confusion. In some cases, the items, which used to cost around 30% less, are offered on shelves alongside the originals, with similar packaging, making consumers believe they are purchasing a product with the same quality and composition.

Procon-SP is attentive to the increase in the offer of products similar to traditional ones and presented to the public in very similar packages, which can mislead the consumer, leading him to think he is buying and consuming another product”, informs Procon, through note.

The body also states that clear, correct and true information is one of the basic rights provided for by the Consumer Defense Code.

THE COMPANIES NOTIFIED WERE:

– Companhia de Alimentos Ibituruna (manufacturer of the UHT Ol milk drink);

– Nestl Brazil

– Laticnios Trevo de Casa Branca (manufacturer of the UHT Aquila dairy beverage);

– Laticnios Bela Vista (manufacturer of the MeuBom UHT milk drink);

– Cooperative Central Mineira de Laticnios – Cemil (UHT Performance dairy beverage);

– Sweet Mineiro (Tringulo Mineiro UHT milk drink);

– Vigor Alimentos Leco (Food based on Leco Extra Creamy Butter and Margarine);

– Tella Barros Commerce and Import of Cold and Dairy Products (Supremo Creamy Requeijo Flavor);

– Ocenica Comrcio de Géneros Alimentacios (which produces the Crioulo Queijos Ralados Latco);

– Itamb Alimentos (which produces the Itamb Grated Parmesan Cheese);

– Gran Foods Indstria e Comrcio Eireli (which manufactures Do Chef’s Premiun Blend Olive Oil)

According to Procon, Nestl has until Monday (26) to manifest. The company must demonstrate the characteristics of each product and point out the nutritional differences and individualized consumption indications for each one. In addition, the manufacturer will need to present documents such as reports, publicity materials and product dissemination media.

In July, after being contacted by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, Nestl reported that similar products were an alternative to the crisis. “Nestl seeks to continue its journey of portfolio renewal and innovation, with solutions that deliver high quality products to consumers at more affordable prices, especially in a scenario of high inflation.”

The company must present the nutritional tables of each item, with the percentages of each of the ingredients and an empty packaging (template) of each form of presentation (boxes and labels) as they are made available to the consumer”, says Procon.

The company must also present the documents referring to the authorization to commercialize the products with the competent official bodies and that prove the quality tests carried out, demonstrating the process of handling, packaging and indicated consumption periods.

The report contacted the companies Nestl, Ibituruna, Argenzio (which sells the milk drink Aquila), Cemil, Doce Mineiro, Tella Barros, Ocenica Alimentos, Itamb, Gran Food Alimentos and Vigor, but there was no response until the publication of this text. .

The report was unable to contact Laticnios Bela Vista.