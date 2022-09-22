Nestlé supplier uses beef from cattle raised on disputed indigenous land – 09/22/2022

Large multinational companies such as Nestlé are involved in the purchase of beef produced in a territory disputed by the Myky indigenous people, in Mato Grosso.

What’s the problem with that? This activity raises concerns about the impact of the beef trade on indigenous populations and the world’s largest rainforest — key in the fight against the climate crisis. In addition, they call into question the industry’s promises to monitor supply chains and fight deforestation.

How is the indigenous land? On one side of the fence, in the middle of a dense forest, the Myky people grow a variety of foods, such as manioc, pequi and goat. On the other, only open fields of land that were taken from the indigenous people, where the ranchers raise cattle.

Xinuxi Myky, the village elder, recalls that the entire region was covered in forests, and that several villages were thriving. Myky territory is now taken over by farms. “This pasture, where the whites are living, was also our village, but now they are raising cattle.”

Is the land indigenous? Although the Myky people have lived there for centuries, the Menku territory —as it is called where they live, on the border between the Amazon Forest and the Cerrado, in Mato Grosso—was only recognized by the Brazilian government in the 1970s. demarcation of the Myky ancestral territory did not include the necessary technical studies. Therefore, the final demarcation of the Menku indigenous land remains under dispute; the Myky people cry out for the recognition and demarcation of the integrity of their territory and it is up to the federal government to remove the farmers.

There are studies that recognize the entire Myky territory. However, the demarcation process is being challenged in court and is currently frozen.

‘This pasture, where the whites are living, was also our village, but now they are raising cattle’, Xinuxi Myky Image: Typju Myky, Colectivo Ijã Mytyli de Cinema Manoki and Myky

This report brings the results of a thorough investigation conducted by The tares and the wheat in partnership with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, NBC News and the The Guardian. Here we reveal that cattle raised illegally in the disputed region of the Menku Indigenous Land ended up in a slaughterhouse connected to a complex supply chain aimed at the global market, which includes food and beverage giant Nestlé. The company uses beef in its baby food, pet food and seasonings.

Are there other companies involved? Other big companies in this nebulous chain are McDonald’s and Burger King.

McDonald’s told the report that between 2021 and 2022 it did not have among its meat suppliers any farms overlapping the Menku territory. Burger King said it does not discuss its strategic suppliers.

The slaughterhouse in question is owned by Marfrig, Brazil’s second-largest beef company, which claims it does not buy cattle from ranches that illegally occupy indigenous lands or are involved in illegal deforestation.

Activities in the disputed indigenous area: However, this report shows that hundreds of heads of cattle raised within the Menku indigenous territory were taken to Marfrig’s slaughterhouse in Tangará da Serra (MT), which is on Nestlé’s list of suppliers. The investigation also points out that more than 700 of Marfrig’s cattle suppliers are linked to more than 150 square kilometers of deforestation in recent years. By email, Marfrig stated that it could not respond to this allegation without more detailed information.

Farmers contest indigenous territory: Farmers who invaded Myky lands are challenging the demarcation of the territory in court, with the support of some local politicians. The city hall of Brasnorte, where the Menku Indigenous Land is located, has filed a complaint with the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the demarcation of the territory claimed by the Myky.

Are there conflicts in the region? The dispute endangers the approximately 130 indigenous people who live there. André Lopes, an anthropologist who works with the Myky people, says the community is often threatened. “Relations with farmers in the region are unstable, unpredictable, and can be one of persecution and open hostility in some cases,” he says.

He adds that agribusiness also undermines the Myky’s ability to feed themselves, restricting fishing and hunting areas and contaminating the land with dangerous pesticides.

Residents of the Myky community play in the Papagaio River (MT) Image: Typju Myky, Colectivo Ijã Mytyli de Cinema Manoki and Myky

Satellite images show activities: Marfrig is one of the largest meatpackers in Brazil, with 32,000 employees and revenue of around US$ 15 billion in 2021. In its operations in South America, the company slaughters 5 million head of cattle per year.

Details about its suppliers are kept confidential, but our investigation obtained information on some of the hundreds of properties in the Amazon and Cerrado from which Marfrig purchases cattle for its unit in Tangará da Serra.

An analysis of satellite imagery for deforestation data revealed forest loss within the perimeters of many of these farms over a six-year period. By crossing these images with public records, we identified two properties overlapping the Menku indigenous territory.

One of these, the Cascavel farm, transported cattle directly to Marfrig in 2019, according to documents obtained by the chaff. Sought several times, the farm did not respond to requests for comment in the report.

Where does the meat go? Customs records reveal that the Tangará da Serra slaughterhouse has exported nearly R$6 billion worth of beef products since 2014 to various buyers. Destinations include China, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Area not yet approved: The Mato Grosso Environment Secretariat (Sema) confirmed that the farms identified by the report are located within the Myky territory, but said that the properties are not considered irregular, as the indigenous land has not yet been approved.

Constitution protects land: Cristina Leme, senior legal analyst at the Climate Policy Initiative think tank, sees no basis for the argument: “The Constitution protects all lands traditionally occupied by indigenous peoples, regardless of the stage of regularization,” says

What does Marfrig say? Marfrig told the report that it only considers indigenous lands those that have received the approval of the Presidency of the Republic.

What does Nestle say? Nestlé told the report that it has been excluding Marfrig from its list of meat suppliers since 2021, and that this will be reflected in the update of this list.

The Swiss corporation also said that 99% of the meat used in its products is “assessed as being free of deforestation”, and that it is taking further steps to ensure that Marfrig’s meat does not form part of its supply chain.

What does Funai say? When contacted, Funai did not respond to the questions sent by the report.

Definition on indigenous land is in the STF: The dispute over the Myky’s land is now in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). A recent preliminary decision was favorable to the community in relation to the farmers. But, as the STF press office informed the chaffthe case is not yet closed.

In Brazil, land registration in rural areas is self-declared. As Ricardo Pael, MPF prosecutor in Mato Grosso, says, “anyone can declare ownership. What must be done is a quick analysis by Organs competent bodies to verify the legality of that self-declaration.”

For Ricardo Carvalho, from Operação Amazônia Nativa (Opan), the self-declaration of rural properties is being misrepresented. “It should be for land use and occupation, but it is being used to circumvent environmental damage.”

This report was produced with support from the Pulitzer Center.