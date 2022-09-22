New Datafolha on the government of Bahia raises dismay in the PT’s allied base

The figures from Datafolha’s third survey on the race for the Ondina Palace, released yesterday by Rádio Metrópole, once and for all raised the mood of discouragement in the base allied to the state government. After more than a week without insertions of the former mayor ACM Neto (União Brasil) on radio and television by order of the Electoral Justice and with the opponent under intense artillery from the other competitors throughout the daily schedule, the expectation was for exponential growth of the former -Secretary of Education Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) between the previous and the current survey.

Neap

However, the results of the new Datafolha showed a trend towards stabilization in the curve of candidates for governor, with a negative oscillation of ACM Neto by one point and a positive one of Jerônimo by three percentage points, a movement within the margin of error. At the same time, the portrait made by the institute painted a consolidated scenario for the former mayor’s victory in the first round, just 11 days before the vote.

alligator standing

For government cardinals heard by Satellite, it was expected that Jerônimo’s almost total dominance on TV would drive PT’s curve upwards and ACM Neto’s downwards. Which would make the “mouth of the alligator” more closed, a jargon used by research analysts to assess whether or not there is a chance of a turnaround in the scenario, based on the evolution of each one in successive surveys. “The mouth had been slowly closing, and we had the impression that it would be much narrower now, but it remained open and stagnant from one week to the next. The frustration is immense”, summarizes a prow leader of the PT commanded base.

tranquilizing effect

Conversely, Datafolha’s data reassured the hard core of ACM Neto’s campaign and members of the leadership of União Brasil and allied parties. Not because of the rate of valid votes attributed to him, which is lower than that captured in domestic consumption surveys, but because it confirms the favorable scenario for Neto to settle the bill on October 2nd. Apart from Jerome’s stagnation in the final stretch of the dispute, yesterday’s poll showed a five-point increase in the rate of voters who were totally determined to vote for him – from 70% to 75%.

right aim

Datafolha’s X-Ray also confirmed the success of the strategy adopted by the former mayor in declaring independence in relation to the presidential duel. While ex-minister João Roma (PL) foundered in his attempt to poke at President Jair Bolsonaro, Jerônimo ran into difficulties to capitalize on the electorate of former President Lula (PT) in Bahia. As a last resort, he decided to travel to São Paulo to record a new campaign video alongside Lula.

Neither Ba nor Vi

Interestingly, if the battle were between football teams, the state would be governed by a Rio club. According to Datafolha, 24% of Bahians chose Flamengo as their favorite team. Bahia and Vitória were behind, with 19% and 10%, respectively.