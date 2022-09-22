New estimate of the minimum wage can CHANGE INSS benefits, salary bonuses and much more; understand!

Living in a society demands that several points be observed and that care is taken so that all people can live in equality. In this way, a list of rules are created, so that everyone can have a parameter to follow.

Among them, one of the most commented nowadays is the minimum wage. This concept was designed so that a value is established as the minimum amount necessary for a person to survive.

Increase in the minimum wage

We know that the economy is a living organism, and for that reason it changes constantly. We can call one of the volatilities the inflation rate. This amount is responsible for increasing the values ​​of the products in the market.

In this way, as this amount changes over time, it is necessary to readjust the minimum wage values ​​so that people continue to have access to products on the market. However, this process cannot always be done.

In Brazil, the government annually brings together economic experts to calculate the new payment amount for the following year. This process has already taken place during this year. However, we only know a prediction of the amount available in 2023.

As mentioned, rates are changeable and for this reason it is not possible to be sure of the minimum wage until the day it was actually established, that is, the first day of the year 2023.

During the last 15th, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy changed the minimum wage forecast for next year. Now, according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) this amount should be lower.

The folder commented that the index was modified from 7.415 to 6.54%. Thus, this new value has a direct impact on several benefits. Among them, it is possible to mention the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), PIS/Pasep values ​​and even pensions.

It is important to mention that during the submission of the Annual Budget Law (LOA) the amount that was foreseen for this floor was R$ 1,302, being the official data that is currently in the National Congress. However, with this decrease, now the expectation is R$ 10 less.

Impacts of change

Many people do not understand how much the minimum wage can impact the lives of workers. However, this change does not only interfere in the lives of workers who are active in the public and private sector, but also in the benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

The BPC, for example, is a value aimed at people with disabilities and the elderly aged 65 and over. Your payment is based on the value of a minimum wage. Just like him, the same goes for unemployment insurance.

The benefit is passed on to people who lost their job without just cause. Thus, the calculated value of the benefit is one minimum wage. So, if the amount is corrected, these people also end up feeling the change.

Another benefit that ends up suffering from changes in the minimum wage is the salary bonus. PIS/Pasep, as it is known, is paid to all people who meet the program requirements. Thus, your payment is relative to the number of months worked. Thus, people who performed paid service during the 12 months of the year earn a minimum wage.

