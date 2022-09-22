New Honda PCX 2023: know what changes in the best-selling scooter – 09/22/2022

The 2023 Honda PCX, which hits stores in October, has the biggest 160 cc engine as its main novelty. But not the only one. The best-selling scooter since its launch in 2012 has actually been completely revamped. In addition to design updated, the PCX 160 features a new chassis with wider wheels and tires.

Honda’s scooter is also safer. The ABS and DLX versions will still have traction control, which prevents rear wheel skidding on slippery floors. The safety item is added to the disc on both wheels, with an ABS system in the front, and is unprecedented in scooters of this cubic capacity.

The 2023 model features a new dashboard and offers more under-seat space. Another practicality is that all versions come with a Smart Key. The presence key now also triggers an audible alarm, which sounds if someone moves the scooter when it is stopped.

The new PCX 160 arrives at Honda dealerships in the second half of October with a price increase that varies between 3.9% and 5.2%. The scooter will only be sold in three versions, as the Sport has been retired, at least for now.

The CBS version, with drum brakes at the rear and a combined system, will only be sold in the metallic gray color option with a suggested price starting at R$15,460. The ABS version will only be available in pearly white and its price is R$ 17,000.

The DLX combines an elegant metallic blue with beige accents and seat. The most expensive version of the PCX 2023 will cost BRL 17,400, excluding shipping and insurance.

What has changed in the PCX 160

Visually, you need to pay attention to notice the differences between the new and the old. PCX. The lighthouse and lantern have changed. They are still LED, but have been redesigned.

PCX 2023 increased by about 4%; prices range from R$15,460 for the CBS version to R$17,400 for the DLX Image: Disclosure

The fairings gained modern and less rounded lines than in the old generation of the scooter. the panel to be continued being fully digital, however it is bigger and easier to visualize the information.

It is also worth mentioning the increase in the capacity of the compartment under the seat, which went from 28 to 30 liters. Another welcome change is the adoption of the USB port in the glove compartment, instead of the 12V socket. That way, you don’t need to use an adapter to charge your smartphone.

16 hp engine

But the big news of the PCX 160 is the bigger and more powerful engine. With one cylinder, its capacity was increased from 149.3 cm³ to 156 cm³ and also gained four valves. The increase in cubic capacity has improved the performance of the new PCX 160.

PCX 2023 gained 160 cc engine and four valves: maximum power went from 13.2 hp to 16 hp Image: Disclosure

The scooter now produces 16 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, up from 13.2 hp on the old 150 cc version. The maximum torque went from 1.38 kgf.m to 1.5 kgf.m at 6,500 rpm. With these numbers, the PCX surpasses its main competitor, the Yamaha NMax 160, which offers 15.4 hp of power.

Despite “walking more”, the new PCX 160 is more economical than the 150 cc, according to Honda. In tests carried out by Instituto Mauá, at the request of the Japanese brand, the model ran 44 km/liter in urban use, against 41.4 km/l of the old model.

wheels and suspensions

The wheel design is also new, as is the adoption of the 13″ rim at the rear – following the trend created by the ADV 150. The Japanese brand kept the same telescopic fork at the front, but installed two new shock absorbers, fixed more horizontally, at the front. rear.

In addition to a reinforced frame, PCX gained new wheels, 13″ at the rear, and wider tires. Image: Disclosure

Although the stroke is the same as the old PCX 150 – 100 mm in both – Honda claims that the set better absorbs tread imperfections. During the presentation of the model to the press, however, it was not possible to pilot the new PCX.

Tires are wider. The 2023 PCX uses tubeless Pirelli Diablo Rosso Scooter tires in sizes 110/70-14 at the front and 130/70-13 at the rear.

In the braking system, the CBS version uses a drum at the rear and a disc at the front, with a combined system. The ABS and DLX versions use the same 200 mm discs front and rear as the previous generation, but with the anti-lock system acting only on the front – a disadvantage compared to the Yamaha NMax 160 which has ABS on both wheels.