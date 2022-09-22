new Hyundai HB20S is a mini Elantra and is much safer

Although it is a restyling, the new Hyundai HB20S, which arrived in Brazilian stores at the end of August, has taken a step up in style, safety and connectivity. On the outside, the compact sedan has the same front as the HB20 hatch, with a more sober look. However, the rear is bold and has united and illuminated end-to-end taillights. The look resembles the style of the new Elantra and Tucson, as well as looks a lot like the taillights of the mini SUV Venue.

With this more modern and daring optical set, the new HB20S does not go unnoticed on the streets. In our first contact, the sedan attracted many looks, some of them surprised especially by the lines of the rear. Overall, the sedan expands the perception of value with items like the new 16-inch alloy wheels, which better fill the wheel arches. Or even the unprecedented system for opening the trunk by approach.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Same cabin, more features

Inside, Hyundai practically did not change the model, as well as the hatch. The dashboard has the same look as before and the only difference to the HB20 is that the sedan has a clear interior option. But there is some good news on board. For starters, the HB20S now comes standard with six airbags instead of four inflatable bags. That is, it has curtain-type airbags, which protect passengers in the rear seat and cover the entire area of ​​the door windows.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

The main novelties are exclusive to the Platinum Plus version that we evaluated at JC. That way, anyone looking for cheaper versions will find a much simpler model. This is the case, for example, of the new instrument framework. It looks like a 10″ screen, however, it has a small central display that has an odometer and other vehicle data, such as consumption. But the instruments on the sides are fixed and only change color (from blue to red).

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Another important novelty is the 8″ multimedia device, which now has a wireless connection with Android and Apple cell phones. In the previous line, this screen was already connected to the internet. The novelty is that Hyundai has extended the free connected services of the brand in a retroactive for all users for three years. There is a dedicated call center, SOS button for emergencies and remote commands from the smartphone app.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

1.0 turbo engine does not change

Regarding performance, the 2023 line of the HB20S does not bring any changes. The sedan maintains the Kappa 1.0 12V flex three-cylinder, direct injection engine at the top of the range. It yields 120 hp of power and a torque of 17.5 mkgf and the six-speed automatic transmission. With this mechanical set, the Hyundai sedan averages 8.6 km/l and 10.9 km/l (city/highway) with ethanol. And with gas in the tank, it’s 12.3 km/l and 15.5 km/l, in the same order.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

For comparison, the arch-rival Onix Plus with a 116 hp 1.0-litre turbo engine makes 8.4 km/l (city) and 12.2 km/l (road) with plant-based fuel, and 12.3 km/l up to 16 .8 km/l with fossil fuel. That is, the Chevrolet model drinks more with ethanol in the city, and less with gasoline on the road. Otherwise, they are even. But there is a vantage point for the HB20S: the sedan of the South Korean brand has paddle-shifts on the steering wheel for manual shifts.

HB20S with price from Honda City

The direct dispute is evidently against the Chevrolet Onix Plus, but, with the restyling, the HB20S also touches the new City. This one has higher prices, which currently range from R$114,300 to R$132,200. That is, it advances well in relation to the Hyundai, which costs R$ 120,990 in the most expensive Platinum Plus version. But the Honda changed generations and grew in size, especially in the wheelbase, which is 2.60 meters compared to 2.53 m for the HB20S.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

In addition to the larger interior space, the new City has 519 liters of volumetric capacity in the trunk. In the Hyundai sedan are 475 liters, much more than most compact SUVs, for example. The Onix Plus has 469 liters in the compartment and the same 2.60 m wheelbase as the Honda City. Chevrolet is the cheapest of the three, priced at R$107,760 in the “Premier 2” version, the most complete. However, it does not bring the semi-autonomous features.

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

Worth the purchase?

With all the changes made by Hyundai, the HB20S is much more interesting, not only in the look, which delivers sophistication, but also in the contents. The sedan now has, depending on the version, up to three USB ports for fast charging, digital and automatic air conditioning, and remote engine start by key. The 1.0 turbo flex, in turn, goes well in the sedan and delivers great breath and good consumption with the six-speed automatic transmission.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Bold and modern look made the HB20S much more interesting, as did the six airbags and new safety and connectivity features Sedan of the HB20 line has a tight cabin with its 2.53 meters of wheelbase and the finish, although well made, does not fill the eyes Hyundai HB20S Platinum Plus 1.0 turbo flex AT6 Motor 1.0 12V, three cylinders, direct injection, turbo flex power 120 hp at 6000 rpm Torque 17.5 mkgf at 1,500 rpm Exchange Six-speed automatic; front wheel drive Fuel tank 50 liters Wheels and tires 195/55 R16, light alloy Weight (running order) 1,137 kg Acceleration 0-100 km/h 10.7 seconds Maximum speed 191 km/h urban consumption 8.6 km/l (E) and 12.3 km/l (G) road consumption 10.9 km/l (E) and 15.5 km/l (G)

exclusive offer



Hyundai HB20 Vision 1.0 Mec See now