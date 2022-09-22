New Ipespe survey in Ceará is released. see the numbers

New Ipespe survey on the Ceará elections was published in this Thursday the 22nd from 11 am. Hired by O POVO, the institute presents the fourth survey on the dispute over the Palace of Abolition in which Captain Wagner (UB), Elmano Freitas (EN) and Roberto Claudio (PDT) compete for voter preference. The poll is released ten days before the first round of elections.

Check the stimulated research numbers:

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 37% (+1)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 28% (+5)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 19% (-3)

Chico Malta (PCB): 1% (=)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 0% (-1)

Serley Leal (UP): 0 (-)

White / null / none: 8% (-2)

Don’t know / didn’t answer: 8% (+1)

The Ipespe survey commissioned by O POVO was carried out between the 18th and 20th of September. One thousand voters, aged 16 and over, from all regions of the state were heard via telephone, through the Cati Ipespe system. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95.45%. The research is registered at the Ceará Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-04936/2022 and at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-05066/2022.

In the previous round of the survey, the fiercest fight was for second place. With Wagner “quiet” in the lead, Elmano and RC dispute, inch by inch, the move to the second round.

It is in this intensification that the greatest focus of tension resides, with PDT denunciations that the PT campaign uses the Izolda government (without a party) to pressure mayors in exchange for support for the candidate.

In the latest Ipespe poll, published on September 13, Wagner appeared in the lead with 36% (-1) of voting intentions. Tied within a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points, in second place, candidates Elmano, with 23% (+3), and RC, with 22% (-3) of the valid votes.

