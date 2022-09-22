New mask can detect if there is a covid-19 virus in the air

posted on 09/20/2022 06:00



(credit: JACK TAYLOR)

Several studies have demonstrated the protective effect of face masks, especially during the most critical phases of the pandemic. A team from China is developing equipment that will have another use that is also quite strategic from a public health point of view: to accuse the existence, in the air, of disease-causing respiratory viruses. In tests, the prototype indicated the presence of this type of microorganism, including Sar-CoV-2, which triggers covid-19, in 10 minutes and sent the danger alert to a cell phone.

“Our mask would work very well in poorly ventilated spaces, such as elevators or closed rooms, where the risk of infection is high,” says Yin Fang, a materials scientist at Shanghai Tongji University and corresponding author of the study detailing the new technology, published in yesterday’s issue of Matter magazine.

Respiratory pathogens are spread through small droplets and aerosols released by infected people when they talk, cough and sneeze. These virus-containing molecules, especially tiny aerosols, can remain suspended in the air for a long time. Fang and colleagues designed a small sensor that, coupled with masks, identifies the amount of virus even in small amounts.

In tests, the team sprayed pathogens — Sar-CoV-2, H5N1 (avian flu) and H1N1 (common flu) — indoors and next to a common mask with the sensors. The device identified the threat in just 0.3 microliters of liquid containing viral proteins, about 70 to 560 times less than the volume of liquid produced in a sneeze, according to Fang.

Diagnosis

In the scientist’s assessment, the results of the simulations indicate the mask’s potential for clinical practices. “Currently, physicians rely heavily on their expertise in diagnosing and treating disease, but with richer data collected by wearable devices, disease diagnosis and treatment can become more accurate,” they explain.

The simplicity of wearing the mask is also an attraction, according to the authors of the study. “Integrated into the internet of things system, our bioelectronic masks can be operated and monitored on mobile devices anytime and anywhere, allowing free circulation and real-time monitoring of the surrounding air”, they emphasize.

The sum of advantages, they evaluate, could transform the sensors into an instrument capable of helping in the early diagnosis of respiratory infections – including those with the potential to give rise to new pandemics. “The advantages of portability and real-time monitoring can provide early and timely warning, which is significant for preventing the large-scale spread of respiratory infectious diseases,” the authors state.

The team plans to improve the sensors to reduce detection time and increase sensitivity. In addition, they are working on creating wearable devices that can help in the diagnosis of other diseases, such as cancers and cardiovascular complications.