NEW PIS WITHDRAWAL is released today (21); see how to consult the calendar

Workers who are entitled to PIS base year 2019 can still withdraw the benefit this September.

The values ​​have been made available to workers since March 29 this year. However, as many have not yet redeemed the money, the federal government extended the deadline until December 29 for withdrawals to be made.

To redeem the benefit, workers can make a formal request to the Ministry of Labor in the following ways:

Through the Alô Trabalhador call center, by calling 158;

Via e-mail, sending the request to the address [email protected], replacing the “uf” with the acronym of the state where the beneficiary lives;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Portal Gov.br.

How do I know if I am entitled to the benefit?

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

At the site from the box;

from the box; Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Who can receive PIS base year 2019?

To be entitled to PIS, workers must meet the following requirements:

Has been registered with PIS for at least five years;

Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2019;

In 2019, having received monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial;

Have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus for the period worked in 2019.

How do I know my PIS number?

The PIS number can be found in the following ways:

agency of Federal Savings Bank (CEF);

(CEF); National Register of Social Information (CNIS);

Citizen Card;

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Who worked in 2021 will be able to withdraw PIS / Pasep when?

In principle, what is known at the moment is that the worker who carried out a formal activity or employment in the civil service in the year 2021, will have access to the benefit only in 2023.

In any case, for the 2021 PIS/PASEP payments, more than R$20 billion should be made available to around 23 million citizens. Thus, these should be the figures contained in the Budget for the next year.

Therefore, this year, the releases of the salary allowance 2020 and the PIS/Pasep refund for those who worked in 2019 and ended up not receiving the benefit.

PIS/PASEP value for 2023 is estimated at R$1,292

The value of the benefit varies according to the length of work performed. In 2023, depending on the defined salary floor, the worker will be able to receive up to R$ 1,292 (estimated amount for the minimum wage next year).

Check out the predicted table of PIS 2023:

1 month worked – R$ 108;

2 months worked – R$ 215;

3 months worked – R$ 323;

4 months worked – R$ 431;

5 months worked – R$ 538;

6 months worked – R$ 646;

7 months worked – R$ 754;

8 months worked – R$ 861;

9 months worked – R$969;

10 months worked – R$ 1,077;

11 months worked – R$ 1,184;

12 months worked – BRL 1,292.