Nine cities in the Southeast will have 213 extra flights from Azul to Recife next summer





In the next summer vacation, between December and January, Azul Linhas Aéreas will provide 35,000 extra seats and 213 additional flights to Recife, departing from Confins, Belo Horizonte, Guarulhos (SP), Campinas (SP) airports. , Bauru (SP), Presidente Prudente (SP), Goiânia, Santos Dumont (RJ), Natal and Salvador.

“We have been working intensively with airlines and Azul is a great partner. The company plays a strategic role in the development of tourism in our State. With the additional flights, the expectation is to contemplate the leisure tourist, who seeks the sun and beach, in addition to cultural events, such as Carnival rehearsals, which have already started in Olinda and, soon, in Recife. We have a lot to show and incredible itineraries for visitors to enjoy the summer, not only on the coast but also inland, with unforgettable ecotourism experiences throughout the state”says the secretary of Tourism and Leisure of Pernambuco, Milu Megale.

The new flights join the capillarity of Azul’s air network with flight options connecting all of Brazil and, thus, further strengthening tourism. “We considerably expanded the routes to Recife, as it is Azul’s third largest operations center in the country and the main one in the Northeast. The connections will serve customers coming mainly from the Southeast and Midwest of the country”, highlights the network planning manager at Azul, Vitor Silva.

“We had a historic air network in January 2022 and we will repeat that in January of next year. This reinforcement will be excellent to generate increment in the economy of the State”adds the president of Empetur, Antonio Neves Baptista.



