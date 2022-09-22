No cases since 1989, PAHO sees high risk of polio return to Brazil – News

PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) said this Wednesday (21) that Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru are at a very high risk of reintroduction of poliomyelitis, as the regional coverage of vaccines for the disease has dropped to around 79%, the lowest rate since 1994.



Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency. in a bid to accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio after the virus was detected in wastewater samples collected in four counties.

Strains genetically similar to New York were also found in Jerusalem, Israel.

The current threat does not stem from the wild virus, but from the attenuated virus itself used in an oral vaccine against the disease. After children are vaccinated, they shed the virus in their faeces for a few weeks. In poorly vaccinated communities, this virus can spread and mutate back into a harmful version.





In Brazil, there has been no record of infected people since 1989 and, in 1994, the country received the eradication certificate issued by PAHO/WHO (Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization).

However, in the last ten years, polio vaccine coverage has dropped from 96.5% (2012) to 61.3% (2021) in Brazil, a fact that lights up the alert, especially at a time when the disease is detected in some countries.

“We live in the world in a globalized way and, when we least expect it, we may have the reintroduction of a virus that did not circulate here in Brazil”, said Maria Isabel, infectious disease specialist and vaccine consultant at Delboni Medicina Diagnóstica, of the Dasa network, in an interview. to R7 in August this year.

Currently, the Ministry of Health runs a national vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis and multi-vaccination to update the vaccination booklet of children and adolescents under 15 years of age — in order to improve vaccination coverage rates — but the data from DataSUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System) show that adherence was not encouraging: was below 50%.

As a result, the campaign was extended until September 30.



