‘No one will be able to do more’

Flamengo’s biggest idol, Zico gave an exclusive interview to ESPN this Wednesday (21)

In an exclusive interview with ESPN this Wednesday (21), Zico said he cheers for the current team at Flamengocommanded by names such as gabigol, Pedro and arrascaetabeat all the titles and records conquered by the “golden generation” of the 80s.

However, the biggest idol of the red-blacks stated that the team of today will never be able to overcome a feat of the “golden” cast: the fact of having tripled the size of the Flamengo fans and transformed it into a “Nation”.

“I just want to see the Flamengo fans happy. For me, she is the club’s greatest asset. She has always helped me, she has always been by my side. I just want to see her happy”, he said.

“And what is seeing her happy? It’s seeing Pedro, Gabigol, Arrascaeta and others scoring goals and records. That’s what’s important,” he continued.

“But what we (the “golden generation”) did, they are enjoying now. What was it? Triple Flamengo’s fans”, he argued.

According to Zico, before the 1980s, the Flamengo mass was limited to Rio de Janeiro.

“Flamengo is a nation today. In our time, they were just fans of Rio. Today, it’s all over Brazil, and the current team knows how to take advantage of that. . That generation, in six years, won more titles than Flamengo had won in its entire history”, he stressed.

The ace also recalled the times when Flamengo fans appeared in tiny numbers in games outside the state.

“I once played with Flamengo in São Paulo and there wasn’t a ‘small cat’. If it weren’t for a bus with Rio fans, there wouldn’t be anyone in the stadium”, he recalled.

“Today, Flamengo fills stadiums in São Paulo. Do you want greater happiness than that? So, our work was very well done”, he concluded.