Non-drug options for managing allergy symptoms

Non-drug therapies can be important allies in the treatment of any chronic or acute disease. In the case of allergic reactions, to which all people are subjected, their classic symptoms can be quite uncomfortable. In some cases, patients often need to go to an allergist doctor (specialized in the treatment of allergic diseases). However, there are mild cases of allergy whose symptoms can be controlled with natural therapiessee below:

Non-drug options to combat and/or avoid allergies

Check out some natural options below that can help avoid or reduce allergy-related discomfort.

drink green tea

Green tea has polyphenols, caffeine, minerals, vitamins, amino acids and carbohydrates. It is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant and, due to its components, has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial action.

Therefore, it can assist in the process of combating possible allergy-causing agents. However, be careful, as too much tea can disrupt the inflammation process, which is one of our body’s defense modes.

Take a relaxing hot bath

The steam from the heating of the water can open your airways in cases of, for example, allergic rhinitis or sinusitis, as the steam moistens and thus decreases the viscosity of the mucus deposited in the nasal cavities. Some people leave eucalyptus leaves in the shower, as the steam causes the plant to release astringent substances, enhancing the therapeutic effect.

Increase your water intake

Drinking plenty of water is important to help fight the allergy process. Our bodies need water to carry out metabolic functions, and that includes reactions that will fight whatever is causing your allergy. For this reason, it is extremely important that the person affected by the allergy drink plenty of water. This need increases if the patient is already using antihistamines, as they tend to dry out the skin.