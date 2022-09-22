Notebook for work: 6 models for from R$ 1,899 | Which one to buy?

Notebooks for work are ideal for those looking for laptops to perform tasks such as spreadsheet assembly and video editing. Companies such as Apple, Lenovo, Dell, Positivo, Asus and Acer offer models that can be used both in offices and at home for prices starting at R$1,899, as is the case of the Positivo Motion C4120F-AX, which is compatible with Alexa and Windows 11 operating system.

The Lenovo Ultrafino IdeaPad 3 has a Ryzen 5 processor and a 256 GB SSD for values ​​that start from R$ 3,099. Another option is Apple’s MacBook Air M1, which has a 13-inch screen and the technology giant’s own M1 processor for about R$11,399. See below six notebooks for work to buy in Brazil in 2022.

Notebook for work: 6 models from R$1,899 — Photo: Unsplash/Grovemade

Positivo’s Motion C4120F-AX offers a design without lateralized number keys. The top of the keyboard has holes for sound output and buttons for multimedia control. The lower region offers three shortcut buttons for different apps, namely: Netflix and YouTube. Its differential is compatibility with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, since the machine has an exclusive button to activate artificial intelligence. The screen is 14 inches, smaller than traditional models. Machine software guarantees Windows 11 operating system and Intel Dual Core processor. The model is sold for values ​​from R$ 1,899.

The hardware, on the other hand, provides a storage capacity with a 120 GB SSD and 4 GB RAM memory. The sides of the machine provide inputs for wired connection to other devices, including HDMI, USB, and P2 for headphones. Among the programs already included, users can enjoy Microsoft Office 365. Rated 4.2 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the beautiful design and versatility brought by the shortcut buttons.

Pros: Shortcut buttons for apps and Alexa compatibility

Cons: Speaker location may upset some audiences

Positivo Motion C4120F-AX features compatibility with Alexa and an exclusive hotkey to activate the virtual assistant — Photo: Disclosure/Positivo

Acer’s A315-34-C6ZS offers a 15.6-inch HD resolution display with up to ‎1366 x 768 pixels. The keyboard has numerical buttons on the side and keys for multimedia configuration. With an Intel Celeron processor, the hardware system provides DDR4 standard RAM memory with a capacity of 4 GB. It is found for figures from R$ 2,299.

Its great highlight is the robust volume of internal storage, which brings a 1 TB HD. It comes with Linux operating system. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the item’s good efficiency for basic internet browsing use. However, criticize the Linux system.

Pros: high internal storage capacity

Cons: absence of keyboard ABNT2

Acer A315-34-C6ZS has an internal storage capacity of 1 TB — Photo: Disclosure / Acer

Lenovo’s Ultrathin IdeaPad 3 features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The notebook features an ultra-thin silver design, displayed on a 15.6-inch Full HD display. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, the display has an anti-glare screen, while the operating system offers Windows 11. The keyboard provides a more robust size by providing numerical keys on the side, which favors the typing of figures. The key pattern, on the other hand, guarantees the ABNT2 format, which brings the “ç” and the most used symbols in Brazil. It can be seen for around R$3,099.

The device delivers DDR4 type RAM, one of the most modern standards on the market. This memory has a capacity of 8 GB. In addition, it offers an SSD storage of 256 GB, which should be interesting for those who need considerable space to store files, not to mention that the SSD provides greater speed to open software without choking. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers positively highlight the processor’s power. However, they criticize the high fragility of the material, which can compromise the useful life of the product.

Pros: ABNT2 keyboard

Cons: SSD problem reports

The Lenovo Ideapad 3 comes with a 256GB SSD — Photo: Handout/Lenovo

The Inspiron i15-3501-WA70S, from Dell, is a notebook suitable for users looking for a machine for everyday life, office routine, or for light gaming. That’s because the 8 GB RAM memory, along with the 256 GB SSD, help in the fluid execution of the software. The design features a 15.6-inch screen and HD resolution of 1290 x 720 pixels. With Windows 11 out of the box, the machine promises an Intel Core i7 processor and a dedicated graphics card for efficient processing of videos and graphics. The model is found for values ​​that start from R$ 5,399.

The sides of the notebook provide four USB connection ports, a P2 headphone port, an HDMI port and an SD memory card slot. Rated 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the machine’s great performance.

Pros: provides 8GB of RAM

Cons: not suitable for heavy games

Dell Inspiron i15-3501-A80S suitable for everyday office routine — Photo: Disclosure / Dell

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 notebook offers a 14-inch screen and a Full HD display. Already equipped with Windows 10, the hardware guarantees optimal operation for demanding users due to the 8 GB RAM memory and 256 GB SSD, essential features to run heavier programs with fluidity. The processor is the Intel Core i5. Its differential is the 2 in 1 technology, which makes it possible to use both notebooks and tablets. Just fold the screen and the display becomes touch automatically. The product is sold at prices starting from R$ 6,585.

The product’s side design provides two USB ports for file transfers, while the keyboard features LED backlighting for smoother typing. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the value for money for the features offered and the efficiency of the touch screen. However, they criticize the functioning of the webcam and report that the browser is slow even with only three windows open.

Pros: versatile design

Cons: reports of slowness

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 notebook that features a folding screen — Photo: Handout/Lenovo

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 features a more compact display, which can make it easier to carry around. At 13 inches, the machine provides a Full HD resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The keyboard also has a compact design due to the absence of lateralized number keys, while the rest of the construction was developed in an ultra-thin material. The hardware retains a RAM memory of 8 GB, while the SSD provides a capacity of 256 GB. Apple’s CPU guarantees a total of eight cores, which should increase fluidity and speed to run heavier applications, in addition to helping with high-productivity tasks such as multimedia editing. Interested consumers need to pay BRL 11,399 to buy the product.

The manufacturer promises that the battery has an autonomy of up to 18 hours, which can please most of the public. The keyboard has technology to avoid fingerprints on the surface and makes it possible to program shortcut keys. It is also possible to unlock the machine by Touch ID, which helps protect consumer data. Rated 4.9 out of 5 on Amazon, users praise the fast delivery and machine speed for running programs. However, they report that the battery lasts less than advertised.

Pros: offers Touch ID

Cons: absence of ABNT2 standard

Macbook Air is a compact notebook from Apple — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

